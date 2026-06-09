Ateneo Student-Athletes' Deaths Not Due to Hazing, Witness Says

A witness to the incident involving the deaths of Ateneo student-athletes Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili has stated that the deaths were not due to hazing and that the players were not made to wear ankle weights or swim in the open sea as part of a team-building activity. The incident has led to calls for an investigation into the tragedy, with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), Department of the Interior and Local Government (PNP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and Department of Justice (DOJ) investigating the incident. Meanwhile, several lawmakers from the House of Representatives have filed a resolution seeking an inquiry.

MANILA, Philippines — Reports that the death of Ateneo student-athletes Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili were allegedly due to hazing were not true, a witness to the incident told The Manila Times late Tuesday.

The players, the source said, were about ‘10 to 15 meters away from the shore’ in front of their resort in Dipaculao, Aurora when they were told to walk back from the water. That was when ‘the big waves hit’ and almost wiped out ‘more than half’ of the team had the coaches not immediately intervened.

‘There was no hazing. There were no weights,’ the source said and insisted the players were merely there ‘to run and do strengthening. ’ The incident has led to calls for an investigation into the tragedy. The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and other sports organizations, including the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), would investigate the incident, along with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (PNP), Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Meanwhile, several lawmakers from the House of Representatives said they would file a resolution seeking an inquiry. Earlier on Tuesday, the Ateneo said it was coordinating closely with the families of Baterbonia and Adili. In a second statement it released, the Ateneo said that the remains of Baterbonia would be transferred to Quezon City while Adili would be flown back to his family in Nigeria.

The university also said that it would support the request of Baterbonia's mother, Rovelyn, for an autopsy to be coordinated with the proper authorities, including the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ateneo Student-Athletes Deaths Hazing Investigation Investigators Lawmakers Resolution Investigation Investigators Lawmakers Resolution

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate to turn over Curlee Discaya to PNPTHE Senate will turn over contractor Curlee Discaya to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday.

Read more »

PNP initial findings say 'strong current' carried Ateneo student-athletes in drowning incidentThe Philippine National Police Regional Office 3 (PNP PRO 3) on Monday released its initial findings on the drowning incident that claimed the lives of Ateneo de Manila University basketball student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Read more »

Mother seeks answers after Ateneo student's death during team-building activityRovelyn Baterbonia, the mother of Ateneo student Rene, who died during a team-building activity in Aurora, is seeking answers from Ateneo. She claims her son asked permission for a week-long training in Baler, which Ateneo did not mention in their statement.

Read more »

Jinggoy Estrada saddened by the death of 2 Ateneo basketball playersMANILA, Philippines — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada is saddened by the death of Ateneo de Manila University basketball players Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Read more »