Ateneo Student-Athlete Deaths Prompt Calls for Accountability and Safety Review

The drowning deaths of two Ateneo de Manila University student-athletes in Aurora have led to criticism of the university's response and a legislative push for stricter safety protocols. Vice President Sara Duterte faulted the school for not adequately supporting the families, while a House resolution seeks to investigate the team-building activity that turned fatal.

The tragic deaths of two Ateneo de Manila University student-athletes, Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Andili , have sparked widespread calls for accountability and a review of safety protocols .

The students drowned during a Blue Eagles team-building activity at a beach resort in Dipaculao, Aurora, on June 8, 2026. Baterbonia, a promising basketball coach from Davao, had recently made headlines for leading the Davao Region to a historic gold medal at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa and a silver finish in 2026. His dream of providing a better life for his family was abruptly ended by the incident.

The remains of Baterbonia arrived in Davao City for a wake scheduled from June 12 to June 14, 2026, at the Ateneo de Davao Senior High School-Bangkal Campus. Vice President Sara Duterte has publicly criticized Ateneo de Manila University's response to the tragedy, stating that the institution failed to adequately support the grieving families.

During a media interview on June 12 at Rizal Park in Davao City, she expressed that the school's actions were significantly lacking, particularly because they did not promptly reach out to the families to help them understand the circumstances and next steps. She emphasized that this was not an ordinary incident but the death of a student, warranting a more compassionate and immediate institutional response.

Duterte, a lawyer, also noted that the case is actionable and called for justice, though she acknowledged that the Baterbonia family should first be allowed to grieve before pursuing legal avenues. In the wake of the tragedy, Navotas Representative and Ateneo alumnus Toby Tiangco filed a resolution in the House of Representatives to investigate the deaths. The resolution seeks to scrutinize the events surrounding the team-building activity in Aurora and to push for stricter safety standards in collegiate sports events.

This legislative move reflects growing demands from government officials and the public for a thorough review of safety protocols during school activities to prevent similar losses. The combined pressures from political figures, legal experts, and the community underscore a urgent need for institutional reform and transparency following this heartbreaking event





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Ateneo De Manila University Student-Athlete Deaths Sara Duterte Team-Building Tragedy Safety Protocols House Investigation Blue Eagles Rene Baterbonia Divine Andili

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