Ateneo's Response to Tragedy and Cat Incident Reveals Disturbing Pattern

An analysis of Ateneo de Manila University's handling of a fatal accident during a basketball team outing and a separate incident involving community cats, highlighting a pattern of insensitivity and evasion.

For nearly a week, the Philippines has been gripped by intense anger directed at Ateneo de Manila University following a tragic accident during a training outing of its Blue Eagles men's basketball team in Aurora province.

Team members Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili lost their lives. The university's handling of the incident has been widely criticized as insensitive and evasive, drawing condemnation from the public, media, and government officials. While the details of the tragedy have been thoroughly discussed, two coincidences merit attention. The first involves a personal observation.

On Labor Day, May 1, I visited the very beach in Dipaculao, Aurora, where the accident occurred. Despite being a strong swimmer, I immediately recognized the danger. The beach had a prominent warning sign about strong currents and deep drop-offs, and a local surfer reinforced the warning. Without a life jacket or another skilled swimmer present, I chose not to enter the water.

That an accident of this nature occurred is tragic but not surprising given the obvious hazards. The second coincidence strikes at the heart of the university's response. My friend Stephen CuUnjieng described the administration's attitude as Jesuitical, a term that precisely captures the evasive, blame-deflecting posture. Coincidentally, I discovered that this mindset may be ingrained in Ateneo's leadership culture.

Earlier this month, I came across a Facebook post from a group called Cats of Rockwell, a volunteer group caring for community cats at the Ateneo de Manila Law School campus. The group received an order to remove its feeding station, purportedly to centralize efforts with PAWS, though that agreement only applies to the main campus. The deadline was extended, but security reportedly pressured the group intensely.

The trigger seemed to be an incident where a student ran over a cat. This episode reveals an arrogant insensitivity that aligns with the broader criticism of the university's response to the tragedy. These two events, though unrelated, illuminate a pattern of behavior that is deeply troubling for a premier educational institution. The handling of both the basketball team's accident and the cat caretakers reflects a lack of empathy and accountability.

As the public continues to demand justice and reform, it is essential for Ateneo to reflect on its actions and embrace a more compassionate and transparent approach. The university must learn from these incidents to rebuild trust and uphold the values it professes to teach





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