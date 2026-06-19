Ateneo Offers Support to Basketball Team After Tragic Loss of Two Student-Athletes

Ateneo de Manila University reaffirms its commitment to the men's basketball team following the deaths of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili, providing psychological support and acknowledging the community's call for justice.

Following the tragic loss of two student-athletes last week, Ateneo de Manila University issued a statement on Friday reaffirming its support for the men's basketball team as they navigate this period of mourning.

The university acknowledged the deaths of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili, emphasizing that the team is being given time for rest, reflection, and healing. Over the past several days, student-athletes, coaches, and staff have been involved in necessary proceedings while beginning the challenging work of recovery. To assist in this process, the Loyola Schools Office of Guidance and Counseling and the Ateneo Bulatao Center for Psychological Services have continued to provide psychological support, ensuring that everyone receives care.

The university expressed gratitude for the prayers, compassion, and solidarity shown by the Ateneo community, asking that people continue to keep the team, coaches, staff, and especially the families of Baterbonia and Adili in their prayers as they journey together toward healing. This statement follows a walkout by students and faculty demanding justice for the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili, highlighting the campus community's call for accountability and transparency





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Ateneo De Manila University Basketball Team Rene Clert Baterbonia Divine Adili Student-Athlete Deaths Psychological Support Walkout Justice Healing

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