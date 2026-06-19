Ateneo Names Fr. RB Hizon as Official Spokesperson, Forms Response and Reform Committee

Ateneo de Manila University has appointed Dr. Roberto "RB" Hizon as its official spokesperson for crisis communications, tasking him with leading a new Response and Reform Committee to ensure transparent messaging during a challenging period for the institution.

In a decisive move to address ongoing challenges, the Ateneo de Manila University has formally appointed Dr. Roberto "RB" Hizon as its official spokesperson for crisis and emergency communications.

This designation, approved by the university's Board of Trustees, grants Hizon the authority to articulate institutional positions, policies, programs, and responses to public concerns and issues. The appointment comes amidst a period of significant scrutiny and internal reflection for the university, signaling a strategic shift towards more centralized and transparent communication.

Hizon will be responsible for facilitating media interviews and press conferences, ensuring that all information disseminated to stakeholders, media organizations, government agencies, alumni, and the general public is accurate, timely, and consistent. He will operate under the direct supervision of the University President and in close coordination with relevant university offices, depending on the specific situation or issue at hand.

Notably, Hizon will retain his current role as Director of the Office of University Development and Alumni Affairs while taking on these expanded duties, effectively combining his existing responsibilities with this new, high-profile communications mandate. University President Fr. Daniel J. Yap, SJ, emphasized the importance of this appointment in a memorandum to the university community. He highlighted the concurrent creation of a Response and Reform Committee, which he tasked Fr.

RB Hizon to lead. The committee's primary mission is to implement transparent and supportive communication across all sectors of the university-including faculty, administrators, staff, and students.

"With the creation of the Response and Reform Committee, I have requested Fr. RB to lead in implementing transparent and supportive communication across our faculty, administrators, staff, and students," Yap stated in the official memorandum. This move is widely interpreted as a direct response to recent events that have strained community trust and necessitated a more structured, accountable approach to information sharing. Fr.

Yap's message also called for unity and prayer as the university navigates what he described as a "difficult period.

" He asked the entire Ateneo community to keep Fr. RB Hizon in their prayers and to extend to him their complete support as he assumes these new, expanded duties.

"As we navigate this difficult period in our university and continue to ask God for wisdom and light, let us keep Fr RB in our prayers and extend to him our complete support as he assumes these expanded duties," he added. The dual focus on establishing a dedicated committee for response and reform, and on appointing a single, authoritative voice for external communications, represents a significant organizational step.

It aims to rebuild confidence by ensuring clarity and consistency in messaging, both internally and externally. The effectiveness of this new structure, particularly Hizon's ability to balance his development office role with the sensitive demands of crisis communication, will be closely watched by alumni, partners, and the broader public as Ateneo seeks to move forward.





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Ateneo Spokesperson Crisis Communication Response And Reform Committee Roberto Hizon

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