Ateneo Educators Demand Transparency and Accountability After Student Athlete Deaths

Hundreds of Ateneo de Manila University faculty members have signed an open letter calling for the administration to personally address the drowning deaths of two basketball players during a team-building event.

The tragedy that struck the Ateneo de Manila University community has left a void that cannot be filled by corporate statements or sterile social media updates.

The loss of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, two promising basketball players, occurred during what was intended to be a bonding experience—a team-building activity at a private resort in Dipaculao, Aurora. On Monday, June 8, the joy of athletic camaraderie turned into a nightmare as both students perished due to drowning.

While the university eventually confirmed the deaths and released several official communications, the manner in which the institution handled the aftermath has sparked significant outrage and grief among the faculty and the wider community. A growing movement of educators within the university has now stepped forward to demand a more humane and transparent approach to this crisis. An open letter addressed to the university president, Fr.

Roberto Yap SJ, has already garnered more than 400 signatures from teachers across various departments. These academics are not merely seeking information; they are pleading for a display of genuine empathy and humility from the school leadership and the Blue Eagles coaching staff. The signees argue that the nameless and faceless nature of the university's public updates has effectively downplayed the severity of the incident and avoided the critical issue of institutional accountability.

For these teachers, a social media post is an insufficient substitute for a face-to-face acknowledgment of the loss and the lapses in judgment that may have led to it. The core of the controversy lies in the perceived lack of transparency regarding the safety protocols in place during the trip. The educators have raised pressing questions that remain unanswered: Were the parents and guardians of the athletes fully informed about the nature of the activities in Aurora?

Were there adequate safety measures, such as certified lifeguards or risk assessment plans, to mitigate the dangers of the environment? The university is seen as the primary guardian of its students during official school-sanctioned events, and the failure to provide clear answers is being viewed as a failure of leadership.

The demand for the administration and coaching staff to appear in person is a call for the university to reclaim its institutional voice and take responsibility for the safety of its students. Adding to the heartache is the testimony of the families left behind. Rovelyn, the mother of Rene Baterbonia, shared a devastating account of how she learned about her son's passing.

Rather than being notified promptly and compassionately by the university, she found herself in the agonizing position of having to call a point person from the team just to discover that her child was gone. This breakdown in communication highlights a profound lack of care and sensitivity during one of the most traumatic moments a parent can experience.

Such lapses reinforce the arguments made by the faculty, who believe that the administration's response has been more focused on risk management and image preservation than on the human beings affected by the tragedy. As the university conducts its own internal probe and Coach Tab Baldwin remains on leave, the community continues to wait for a resolution that offers more than just a report.

The educators emphasize that while the tragedy may never be fully overcome, the university can honor the memories of Rene and Divine by providing meaningful and tangible support to their families. They argue that the path to healing requires a collective resolve to embrace the painful lessons of this event with compassion.

By shifting from a sterile, bureaucratic response to one of openness and vulnerability, Ateneo has the opportunity to demonstrate that the lives of its students truly matter more than the reputation of its athletic program or its administrative hierarchy. The pursuit of truth and accountability is not just a legal necessity but a moral imperative for an institution that prides itself on the formation of the whole person





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Ateneo De Manila University Student Safety Accountability Basketball Campus Tragedy

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