Ateneo de Manila Tragedy: Prolonged Silence and Absence of Leadership

The article discusses the tragedy that occurred when two promising athletes, Divine and Bobet Baterbonia, drowned during a team-building activity at Ateneo de Manila University. The passage highlights the prolonged silence and absence of a human face and voice that could have shown what a 'man for others' truly was. It also mentions the negligence and recklessness of the coaching staff and the lack of transparency and accountability in handling the crisis.

This is AI-generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. What happened was clearly a crisis that needed swift action and response on the part of Ateneo de Manila administrators.

Instead, what became visible was prolonged silence and the absence of a human face and a human voice that could have shown what a 'man for others' truly was. Disclosure: I'm a Philosophy graduate of Ateneo de Manila University, was shaped by its values and principles, including a preferential option for the poor and high regard for social justice, justice, and the rule of law.

I was immersed in its 'man/woman for others' mantra, and am fully appreciative of the need for humility, cognizant of the reality that we can never claim to know everything. I continue to be a work in progress and am far from perfect.

Those who spent more than my four years in college abide by AMDG - Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam (all for the greater glory of God) - and even inscribe it at the top of their assignments and written work. The emphasis has been on a higher purpose, above personal gain, doing one's very best beyond the mediocre and ordinary. The concept of excellence in most, if not everything, we do, was emphasized even to faculty members.

I've been teaching part-time since the 1990s at the college level (and briefly at the graduate level) after post-graduate studies in journalism at Columbia, thanks to financial assistance from Ateneo. I felt the compulsion to shape future journalists who will take on the crucial task of reporting the truth with accuracy, fairness, and courage.leading to the passing of these promising athletes. As an alumna, seeing how the tragedy was handled was oh so gut-wrenching.

Two promising athletes, Divine and Bobet Baterbonia, drowned during a team-building activity on June 8 in Dipaculao, Aurora. Their story flooded most social media feeds; it was inescapable. The grief of their parents is unimaginable, its depth immeasurable. How could you lose a son entrusted to an institution that rekindled hope for a brighter and better future not only for himself, but also for his family?

And now, that son is gone, never to return in the flesh, reduced to a painful memory. Beyond their association with basketball, Divine, the eldest of four, was known to be the family's breadwinner. The towering 6'10 wanted to be his own man, his kin's own source of pride. He could have been, except that he didn't live long enough to realize it.

Bobet Baterbonia had a similar dream. The son of fish vendors and the second of seven children, the 6'4 forward was a beneficiary of the government's support for the country's poorest. A native of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, Bobet found his way to Ateneo de Davao and had just headed to Ateneo de Manila to prepare for collegiate basketball, an entry point to a future professional league. The dream would end abruptly in the brutal waves of Aurora.

What happened on June 8 and their own fears about not surviving the ordeal at sea mirror negligence and recklessness on the part of the coaching staff. These were college kids, not all knowing how to swim, and left at the mercy of unpredictable waters after a strike in the morning of the same day, off the coast of Sarangani. For sure, no one meant intentional harm.

But no one also foresaw the danger that a seemingly faraway quake might bring. Or what the waves of the Pacific Ocean in Aurora could claim as their own. In the event of an 'accident,' were there sufficient protocols in place? Was there even a lifeguard on duty?

What happened was clearly a crisis that needed swift action and response on the part of Ateneo de Manila administrators. Instead, what became visible was prolonged silence and the absence of a human face and a human voice that could have shown what a 'man for others' truly was. What compounded it was a series of cold public statements issued with the Ateneo logo, and one even signed by president, Fr.

Bobby Yap, explaining that it was the university that asked coach Tab Baldwin to refrain from making any public statements. There was opaqueness instead of transparency about the truth. There was too much control, bordering on censorship. There was ignorance about the perils of social media and giving lies free rein to spread quickly.

There was no clear accountability. There was no evident leadership. No one was in charge and in command. In that vacuum, The Ateneo I know would have been more agile, authentic in showing compassion and empathy.

It would have been more truthful early on. It would have quickly assembled a capable and competent team that knew what best to do in the worst of times, guided by prayerful reflection and eventual enlightened discernment. If the facts support that, then so be it. The two boys will likely be at peace





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ateneo De Manila University Basketball Tragedy Silence Leadership Transparency Accountability Censorship Ignorance Perils Of Social Media Prayerful Reflection Enlightened Discernment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines Condemns Post Over Ateneo TragedyThe Gymnastics Association of the Philippines has condemned a poster that made light of the recent tragedy involving Ateneo de Manila University, calling it a form of disrespect to the national sports association.

Read more »

Ateneo Basketball Tragedy: Seeking Answers and Moving ForwardThe drowning of two Ateneo de Manila basketball players, Bobet Baterbonia and Divine Adili, has left families and the university community devastated. This special episode of In the Public Square examines the tragedy, its aftermath, and the path forward, featuring commentary from former Ateneo dean Tony La Viña.

Read more »

Ateneo Basketball Camp Tragedy: Denials of Hazing, Safety Lapses, and Ongoing Probe into Fatal DrowningA comprehensive report on the fatal drowning of two Ateneo de Manila University basketball players during a training camp in Aurora, featuring denials of hazing, accounts of the incident, criticism of the camp's nature, and investigations into safety protocols and possible criminal liability.

Read more »

Teammates Deny Hazing Allegations in Ateneo Drowning TragedyTwo Ateneo Blue Eagles teammates refute claims that Rene Clert Baterbonia was hated or hazed, describing the team-building activity that turned tragic in Dipaculao, Aurora. They recount the events leading to the drowning of Baterbonia and Divine Adili, clarifying that no ankle weights or initiation rites were involved.

Read more »