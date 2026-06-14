Ateneo de Davao University Offers Full Scholarships to Bobet's Siblings

The Ateneo de Davao University is offering full scholarships, from Basic Education to College, to Bobet's six siblings. The university is one of three Ateneoos in Mindanao, along with Ateneo de Zamboanga in Zamboanga City and Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City. The Ateneo de Zamboanga and Xavier University are also willing to help.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 June) – Rene Clert ‘ Bobet ’ Baterbonia dreamt of a better life for his family, including helping ensure his six siblings finish college.

For his sibling’s education will be realized, even if the 18-year old basketball star, a Blue Knight player at the Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) where he spent his senior high school (2024-2026), is gone. Bobet, Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the Palarong Pambansa 2025, arrived at the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) campus on June 4, excited to spread his wings and soar as a Blue Eagles recruit.

Four days later, he drowned along with teammate Divine Adili of Nigeria, during a ‘team building’ activity in Dipaculao, Aurora. Fr. Karel San Juan, President of the Ateneo de Davao University, embraces Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia’s mother during the mass at the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School’s Christ the King Chapel on 12 June 2026. The university is offering full scholarship, from Basic Education to College, to Bobet’s six siblings.

The Ateneo de Davao University is one of three Ateneoos in Mindanao, along with Ateneo de Zamboanga in Zamboanga City and Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City. The Ateneo de Zamboanga and Xavier University are also willing to help. At least 12,000 persons queued on Friday and Saturday to get a glimpse of Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia inside his white casket during the wake at the Christ the King Chapel of the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School.

Several senior citizens also queued, and helpful ushers provided chairs for them. The numbers do not include Ateneo personnel. Several senior citizens also queued, and helpful ushers provided chairs for them. The Ateneo de Davao University recorded 12,142 persons who came to Bobet’s wake, with at least 3,831 coming for the public viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, at least 8,311 queued for hours to have even just a glimpse of Bobet inside his white casket, even if many of them did not know him at all before his death. Fr. Eric Anthony S. Escandor, ADDU SHS Chaplain, said in his homily on Saturday night that Bobet was not an academic star but a basketball player who transformed when he was inside the basketball court





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Ateneo De Davao University Bobet Scholarships Education Basketball Dreams Family Siblings Palarong Pambansa Dipaculao Aurora Ateneo De Manila University Blue Eagles Blue Knight Criminology General Santos Talacogon Surigao Del Sur Zamboanga City Cagayan De Oro City Ateneo De Zamboanga Xavier University Ateneo De Davao Fr. Karel San Juan Fr. Eric Anthony S. Escandor Team Building Public Viewing Homily Basketball Court Transform

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