Ateneo de Davao Student Dismissed Over November 5 Bullying Incident

Ateneo de Davao Junior High School dismissed a student after a viral video showed a November 5 assault. DepEd and police are now investigating the trauma inflicted on the victim in a school comfort room.

The Ateneo de Davao Junior High School has officially dismissed a student following an investigation into a severe bullying incident. The disciplinary action was taken after a video circulated online showed a student physically assaulting another student in a school comfort room. The violent act reportedly took place on November 5 at the Ateneo de Davao University Junior High School campus in Davao City. This dismissal marks the first major administrative consequence as authorities and the school administration move to address the safety and well-being of the student community.

Viral Video Triggers Immediate School Investigation

A report by Jandi Esteban for "24 Oras" on GMA Regional TV One Mindanao highlighted the viral nature of the footage that sparked the official inquiry. The video clearly depicted a student beating another student, prompting immediate concern from school administrators and parents alike. The incident occurred within the school premises, specifically in one of the comfort rooms, raising serious questions about security protocols and student supervision in that area. The Ateneo de Davao Junior High School administration confirmed that they launched an investigation immediately upon receiving reports of the assault. The school has stated that it is currently probing other students who may have been involved or witnessed the incident without intervening.

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DepEd and Police Demand Accountability from School

Officials from the Department of Education and the Davao City Police have stepped in to ensure that the school adheres to all legal and regulatory standards regarding student safety. Janielito Atillo, the spokesperson for the DepEd Davao Region, emphasized that schools are designated as zones of peace where children must be protected from harm. He stated that the institution has a responsibility to give flesh to its commitment to child protection through proper implementation of anti-bullying policies. The DepEd has formally reported the incident to its regional office and promised to monitor the case closely to ensure the victim receives adequate support. Atillo warned that the school will be held accountable if they fail to provide a proper response to the matter or if their child protection mechanisms are found wanting.

Police Director Calls for Proactive Guidance for At-Risk Youth

The Davao City Police Office is actively coordinating with the school principal to assist in the ongoing investigation and to prevent future occurrences. PCOL Peter Madria, the Director of the Davao City Police Office, stressed the importance of identifying and guiding students who display aggressive behavior. He noted that authorities must monitor misbehaving children who show potential for bullying to provide them with proper guidance before they escalate to violence. Madria explained that early intervention and counseling are essential to ensure that similar incidents are not repeated in the future. The police office is working closely with the school to gather information and to ensure that the investigation is thorough and fair to all parties involved.

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Victim Suffers Ongoing Trauma and Health Complications

The physical and psychological toll on the bullying victim has been significant, prompting medical attention and raising concerns about long-term trauma. According to information received by GMA Regional TV One Mindanao, the victim no longer wished to attend school due to the severe trauma inflicted by the assault. A medical checkup revealed that the victim was still experiencing persistent headaches, indicating ongoing physical symptoms related to the stress and injury. The school administration has taken steps to ensure the safety of the victim, but the emotional impact remains a critical issue for the family and the educational community. The case has highlighted the urgent need for robust mental health support systems in schools to assist students who are victims of violence.

School Administration Confirms Dismissal While Probing Others

The Ateneo de Davao Junior High School announced on Thursday that the student identified as the primary aggressor has been dismissed from the institution. This decision came after the school completed its initial review of the evidence and confirmed the severity of the bullying. The administration stated that they are still investigating the roles of other students who may have been involved in the incident or failed to report it. The school has not provided further details about the specific disciplinary measures applied to other students pending the conclusion of the probe. The dismissal serves as a strong signal of the school's zero-tolerance policy towards bullying and physical violence among students. The case remains under the watch of the Department of Education and local law enforcement to ensure justice and safety for the entire student body.