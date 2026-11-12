Ateneo de Davao investigates bullying, DepEd confirms coordination and councilors push enforcement

Ateneo de Davao University is investigating a junior high school bullying incident after social media videos circulated, coordinating with DepEd as Davao City councilors call for stricter anti-bullying enforcement.

Ateneo de Davao University is investigating a reported bullying incident involving junior high school students after videos circulated on social media, the university said in a statement issued Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The case has been referred to its Junior High School Child Protection Committee, and the Department of Education has confirmed coordination. Davao City councilors are also pushing for stricter enforcement of the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance. The university said it immediately acted after receiving a report, ensured the safety of the student who was hurt, informed the parents of the children involved, and referred the case to the committee. The affected student and family have been receiving guidance and counseling support.

Also read Ateneo, AdU and UST scramble for survival in men’s basketball

"Our hearts go out to the student and their family. We are deeply sorry for the pain and distress they have endured," the university said. The university added: "No child should feel unsafe or afraid in school. Every student entrusted to our care deserves to be protected, respected, and heard.

This is why we take reports of bullying seriously and respond with care and accountability.

Advertisement

" It said the Child Protection Committee began investigating upon receiving the report and was finalizing its findings under the Student Handbook, Republic Act 10627 or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, its revised implementing rules and regulations, and DepEd child protection policies. Ateneo de Davao confirmed it reported the incident to DepEd and continues to coordinate with the agency.

"Learners found responsible will face appropriate disciplinary measures and interventions, with due process," the university said. "We must also protect all the children involved from public judgment, online harassment, and further harm. " It added that it will continue to accompany the affected student and family and is reviewing safeguards to strengthen how faculty and staff recognize, report, and act on bullying.

Concerned Citizen Emails SunStar Davao

A concerned citizen emailed SunStar Davao on November 9 reporting an alleged bullying incident involving students inside a school restroom. The email included videos reportedly showing the incident. The sender, who requested anonymity, urged the newsroom to investigate. In a follow-up email on November 10, the source said the recordings were original and unedited but were taken by one of the students involved and shared with other students through group chats.

The source also alleged the incident was not isolated, but SunStar Davao could not independently verify this claim. The newsroom sought an interview with the Ateneo Junior High School principal on November 10 and requested an official statement if an interview was not possible. The university issued its public statement the following day, but no direct response to the interview request had been received as of Thursday, November 12.

DepEd Davao Confirms Incident Report

Davao City schools division superintendent Rey Solitario confirmed in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao that the division had submitted an incident report to DepEd Davao Region spokesperson Jenielito "Dodong" Atillo. Solitario said the division could not provide a copy of the report, citing DepEd protocol.

"It is DepEd protocol not to release any incident report," he said. Atillo, in a separate interview, said the school immediately investigated and took steps to address concerns involving both the affected student and the students allegedly involved. Atillo explained that private schools have their own regulations but must comply with DepEd's child protection and anti-bullying policies. He said DepEd respected the school's investigation, provided it followed prescribed procedures and upheld due process.

Advertisement

He also confirmed the school had undertaken measures for both the affected student and the students allegedly involved. Atillo said the school principal had also met with Jonas Piore of DepEd Davao City in connection with the incident. The incident prompted Davao City councilors to call for stricter implementation of existing anti-bullying measures, emphasizing that schools must protect students while ensuring accountability and due process.

Councilor Calls for Stricter Bullying Enforcement

Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin "Enzo" Villafuerte, author of the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that protecting children from bullying and other forms of violence must go beyond having policies and ordinances in place.

"Schools must have effective mechanisms to prevent bullying, encourage reporting, respond promptly to complaints, and ensure that affected students receive the necessary protection and support," Villafuerte said. Villafuerte said authorities must establish the facts and pursue accountability while protecting the identities and privacy of the minors involved. He said he would push for stricter enforcement of the city's ordinance and measures to strengthen its implementation in schools.

Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre also called for the strict, fair, and consistent enforcement of Davao City's amended Anti-Bullying Ordinance, regardless of anyone's position or influence. In his Facebook post, Alejandre said the challenge was no longer simply passing legislation but ensuring that violations were addressed and children were protected.

Davao City Anti-Bullying Ordinance Overview

"Accountability must be upheld, due process respected, and the safety and welfare of our children placed above all else," he said. Davao City Ordinance No. 0192-23, Series of 2023, or the Anti-Bullying Ordinance of Davao City, establishes a system for addressing and preventing bullying in educational institutions, workplaces, and other public areas. The ordinance covers public and private educational institutions, including elementary and secondary schools, colleges and universities.

It recognizes physical, psychological, verbal, and cyberbullying as forms of bullying and also addresses retaliation against people who report incidents or provide information during investigations. Under Republic Act 10627, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, public and private schools are required to adopt policies that prohibit bullying and retaliation. The law mandates prevention programs, reporting mechanisms, and response procedures.

Ateneo de Davao said it is reviewing its safeguards and will further strengthen how faculty and staff recognize signs of bullying, report concerns, and act on them.