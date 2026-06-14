Ateneo de Davao Grants Full Scholarships to Late Basketball Star Rene Baterbonia's Six Siblings

Ateneo de Davao University will provide full scholarships to the six siblings of the late basketball prodigy Rene Baterbonia, covering education from basic to college level. The announcement was made by University President Fr. Karel San Juan after a memorial mass, aiming to honor the 18-year-old's memory by supporting his family's educational future.

In a heartfelt tribute to the life and aspirations of the late Rene Baterbonia , Ateneo de Davao University has announced a comprehensive scholarship program for his six siblings, covering their education from basic schooling through college.

University President Fr. Karel San Juan made the announcement following a memorial mass held on Saturday, June 13, at the Christ the King Chapel on the school's senior high school campus. The gesture aims to honor Baterbonia's memory by supporting the educational futures of his family.

"Although we're deeply saddened because he's gone, we'll keep Bobet's spirit alive through his dreams for his loved ones," Fr. San Juan expressed in Filipino during his address. Baterbonia, a promising 18-year-old basketball talent, tragically passed away just days after enrolling at Ateneo de Manila University. The community and his family continue to mourn his sudden loss.

Baterbonia's story is one of humble beginnings and considerable athletic achievement. Hailing from Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, he was the second eldest among seven children of fish vendors. His basketball prowess earned him a transfer to Ateneo de Davao, where he played for the Blue Knights under coach Jess Evangelio.

The decision to join Ateneo de Davao was significant; as Evangelio noted in previous interviews, Baterbonia chose the school partly because his scholarship also secured a place for his younger brother, Rhenz. This act of forethought highlighted his deep sense of responsibility towards his family even at a young age. His impact on the court was transformative. Baterbonia, a 6-foot-4 forward, quickly became the cornerstone of the Ateneo de Davao team, propelling them to new heights.

Under his leadership, the school not only dominated local competitions but also represented the Davao Region with distinction. The pinnacle of his young career came when he formed the core of the Philippine team that clinched the boys' basketball gold medal at the 2025 ASEAN School Games in Brunei. His legacy at the university is thus twofold: as a unifying force for regional pride and as an athlete who delivered an international title.

President San Juan further emphasized the university's commitment, stating that Baterbonia's older brother, Rubeyan, is also assured educational continuity, with the freedom to pursue another course after completing his degree in Criminology. This extensive support package brings considerable relief to the bereaved family, offering a measure of solace amid their grief and ensuring that Baterbonia's own dreams for his siblings' education will be realized





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Rene Baterbonia Ateneo De Davao Scholarship Basketball ASEAN School Games Fr. Karel San Juan Blue Knights Talacogon Agusan Del Sur Philippine Basketball Student-Athlete

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