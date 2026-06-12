Ateneo Coach Tab Baldwin Breaks Silence with Heartfelt Apology After Tragic Drowning of Student-Athletes

Ateneo head basketball coach Tab Baldwin issued a public apology following the drowning deaths of two of his players, Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili. He expressed profound grief, acknowledged a sense of failure in ensuring their well-being, and addressed the criticism over his delayed statement. The incident has prompted discussions about athlete safety and mental health support in collegiate sports.

MANILA, Philippines - Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin expressed profound grief on Friday, June 12, over the deaths of Rene Baterbonia , 19, and Divine Adili , 21, following Monday's tragic drowning incident.

His statement came after days of silence that had drawn criticism on social media. In a video released by Ateneo de Manila University, Baldwin said, "Yes, as a coach, I lost my boys, too. Never again would I be able to help them develop into the basketball player they wanted to be, or help them grow into the young man they promised they could be. But that's insignificant compared to what your families are experiencing.

" He acknowledged the responsibility entrusted to him by parents and families, stating, "But mostly, as a coach, I'm entrusted by you, the parents and the families, with, first and foremost, their well-being. And in this, I feel I've failed. And I'm sorry- to the depth of my being, I'm sorry.

" The drowning incident has sent shockwaves through the university community, prompting an outpouring of support for the victims' families. Coach Baldwin's apology reflects the deep sense of loss and responsibility felt by the coaching staff. The tragedy has raised questions about safety protocols for student-athletes during team activities, especially those involving water. While details of the incident remain under investigation, the focus has shifted to supporting the grieving families and ensuring such a loss never occurs again.

The university has offered counseling services to players and staff. Many have praised Baldwin's sincere apology while others continue to debate the circumstances leading to the drowning. Beyond the immediate grief, this event has sparked a broader discussion about the pressures faced by young athletes and the mental health support systems within collegiate sports programs.

The loss of two promising lives at such a young age serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of holistic athlete development, where personal well-being is prioritized over performance. The university community remains united in mourning as they seek ways to honor Baterbonia and Adili's memories. Tab Baldwin, known for his successful coaching career, faces one of the most challenging moments of his professional life.

His admission of feeling he has failed underscores the emotional toll that such tragedies take on mentors who form close bonds with their players. The incident has also drawn attention to the need for clear communication and timely responses from authorities in crisis situations, as the initial silence from the coaching staff was met with public scrutiny. Moving forward, the university is expected to conduct a thorough review of its safety measures for all extracurricular activities.

The families of the victims are receiving support from both the institution and the wider basketball community. This heartbreaking event will likely leave a lasting impact on how athletic programs approach student welfare, emphasizing that the development of character and compassion is as important as athletic achievement. The legacy of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili will be remembered not only as athletes but as beloved members of the Ateneo family. In times of tragedy, communities often come together to heal.

The Ateneo community has shown remarkable solidarity, organizing vigils and memorials to celebrate the lives of the two students. Coach Baldwin's heartfelt apology, though late, has been accepted by many as a genuine expression of remorse. The path to recovery will be long, but the shared grief has fostered a sense of unity and a collective commitment to preventing similar tragedies in the future





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Tab Baldwin Ateneo De Manila University Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Drowning Incident Student-Athlete Deaths Coach Apology Basketball Tragedy Athlete Safety

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