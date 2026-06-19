Ateneo Coach Tab Baldwin Appears Before PNP-CIDG Amid Investigation into Student-Athletes' Drowning Deaths

Tab Baldwin, former head coach of Ateneo de Manila University's men's basketball team, appeared before the PNP-CIDG as part of the investigation into the tragic drowning of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity. Baldwin and team manager Epok Quimpo have resigned, while nine players also gave statements to the NBI. The incident has led to heightened scrutiny and travel restrictions for several coaches involved.

Make this your preferred source to get more updates from this publisher on Google. Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball team head coach Tab Baldwin on Friday appeared before the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ( PNP-CIDG ).

This is in relation to the police's investigation into the deaths of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, who lost their lives in a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on Monday, June 8. Baldwin and former team manager Epok Quimpo have resigned from their respective posts following the incident.

The former head coach also apologized to the families of the players, but Baterbonia's mother said that an apology is not enough.appeared before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) amid the agency's ongoing probe into the incident. Nine players from Ateneo's men's basketball team arrived at the NBI past 1 p.m. Thursday with their relatives and lawyers to give their statements, GMA News' John Consulta reported.

Baldwin, Soriano, Quimpo and assistant coaches Reynaldo Jacinto Jr. and Dean Castaño have been placed under an (ILBO), which means authorities will be alerted should they attempt to travel abroad while an investigation is ongoing





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Ateneo De Manila University Tab Baldwin Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Drowning Incident Team-Building PNP-CIDG NBI Investigation Resignation ILBO Philippine Basketball

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