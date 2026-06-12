Ateneo Coach Tab Baldwin Apologizes for Tragic Deaths of Players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin publicly apologized for the drowning deaths of his players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building event, expressing profound grief, personal failure, and a plea for communal healing through faith.

Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin issued a heartfelt apology on June 12 for the deaths of his basketball players, Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili , who drowned during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora , on June 8.

In an eight-minute video statement, Baldwin expressed profound grief and personal accountability, stating, As a coach, I am entrusted by the parents and families with first and foremost, their well-being. And in this, I feel I failed. And I am sorry. He described entering the darkest place imaginable upon realizing the players had been swept away by strong currents and could not be saved.

While acknowledging his own immense sorrow, Baldwin emphasized that the pain of the victims' families is far greater, as they will never again be able to talk to or touch their sons. He detailed the moment of realization, explaining that everyone-coaches, staff, and players-did everything they could, but they ultimately failed to bring everyone back to shore safely.

He also noted that after the tragedy, he felt he had failed as a leader, as a coach, and as a friend to Rene and Divine. Turning to faith, Baldwin shared that prayer has been his anchor, and he hopes the bereaved families find peace and comfort. He called for the community, the basketball team, and the nation to lean on the Lord as they seek a pathway forward filled with hope, love, and forgiveness.

In addition, it was reported that Baldwin, who has coached the Blue Eagles since 2015, is being summoned by the Department of Labor and Employment to present his valid Alien Employment Permit. The article also included a brief note about the author, Delfin Dioquino, who dreamed of being a PBA player but became a sports journalist, graduating from the University of Santo Tomas and joining Rappler in 2017





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Tab Baldwin Ateneo Blue Eagles Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Drowning Team Building Aurora Apology Philippine Basketball

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