Ateneo Blue Eagles Survive Rip Current Scare During Training Camp in Aurora

Ateneo Blue Eagles players recount a terrifying experience during a team-building camp where rip currents turned a water activity into a life-threatening situation, emphasizing the need for safety awareness.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles faced a harrowing experience during their team-building camp in Aurora, where a seemingly routine water activity turned perilous due to unexpected rip currents .

The incident, which occurred on June 7, left players battling for their lives and underscored the dangers of underestimating natural forces. The camp, organized by then-head coach Tab Baldwin, aimed to foster team cohesion and mental toughness, but instead became a test of survival. Players recounted their ordeal in separate interviews, with some describing the terrifying moments when playful waves escalated into a life-threatening situation.

Rookies and veterans alike found themselves struggling against strong currents that dragged them away from the shore. Ian Espinosa, one of the participants, noted that the activity initially involved jumping over waves in waist-deep water, but the conditions quickly worsened. The water level rose from thigh-deep to chest-deep, and soon, swimmers were shouting for help. Kyle Gamber was the first to call out, followed by others as panic spread.

Mason Reyes and Jared Alas, both first-timers at the camp, admitted fearing they might not survive. Despite knowing how to swim, many found it difficult to make progress against the current. Josh Baterbonia, who had just joined the team, surprised everyone by completing a morning run earlier, but even he was caught off guard by the ocean's power.

Before the incident, the team had engaged in bonding activities, including cleaning the beach and a group session where players shared personal trivia. Baldwin had confiscated mobile phones, emphasizing focus and teamwork. The camp began at sunrise with a siren call, and players had two minutes to reach the shore. The initial activities went smoothly, but the water exercise turned chaotic.

Coaches signaled for players to return, but the currents made it difficult to comply. Espinosa described trying to survive by jumping over waves, while others grabbed onto each other for support. Bahay, who received help, was pulled to safety when his feet touched the ground. The experience left a lasting impact on the team, highlighting the importance of safety protocols and awareness of natural hazards.

The Blue Eagles later resumed their preseason preparations, but the incident remains a stark reminder of the risks involved in outdoor team-building activities





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Ateneo Blue Eagles Rip Currents Training Camp Team Building Safety

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