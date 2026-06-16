Ateneo Blue Eagles Clarify Team-Building Incident: No Additional Players in Critical Condition

Ateneo Blue Eagles players Kieffer Alas and Sam Reyes have addressed false information about the team's recent team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora. They clarified that only two players required critical medical attention, and denied claims that the university was withholding information about additional athletes in critical condition.

Ateneo Blue Eagles players Kieffer Alas and Sam Reyes have spoken out against false information circulating online regarding the team's recent team-building activity in Dipaculao , Aurora .

In an interview on the Let's Talk podcast with Pia Hontiveros, the duo clarified that only two players, Rene Baterbonia, 18, and Divine Adili, 21, required critical medical attention. Alas and Reyes firmly denied claims that the university was concealing information about additional athletes in critical condition.

'No, that's not true,' they said, when asked if other teammates needed resuscitation or CPR. Reyes explained that while some teammates experienced minor discomfort, none were in life-threatening danger.

'Some were vomiting on the beach,' Reyes said, 'but that's a common reaction to intense physical activities.





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ateneo Blue Eagles Team-Building Activity Dipaculao Aurora False Information Critical Medical Attention Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tab Baldwin resigns as head coach of Ateneo Blue EaglesAND it is over.

Read more »

Baldwin out as Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach(UPDATE) ATENEO de Manila Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin resigned from his position following the drowning of his players Rene Baterbonia, 18, and Divine Adili, 21, in a training activity in Dipaculao Beach, Aurora last week.

Read more »

MVPSF clarifies its role in Ateneo Blue Eagles funding amid team tragedyThe MVPSF statement limits its involvement to financial support for the Ateneo Blue Eagles and rejects any management role. It clarifies that team manager Epok Quimpo, a Smart Communications employee, worked in a personal capacity. The foundation also mourns the deaths of 18‑year‑old Rene Baterbonia and foreign student Divine Adili, and calls for full accountability from the university and related parties.

Read more »

Watch : Former Ateneo Blue Eagles attend CIDG probe in Camp CrameWatch : Former Ateneo Blue Eagles attend CIDG probe in Camp Crame

Read more »