Ateneo Basketball Players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili Die in Drowning Incident During Team Building in Aurora

Two Ateneo Blue Eagles men's basketball players, Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, tragically drowned during a team building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora. Police are investigating and urge public caution near waters. The UAAP and SBP have issued statements mourning the loss and offering support to the families.

On Monday, PRO 3 released a statement confirming that police responded to an incident in Dipaculao, Aurora , involving two student-athletes from Ateneo de Manila University.

The victims, identified as Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, were part of the Blue Eagles men's basketball team. According to initial reports, the Dipaculao Municipal Police Station personnel were notified and coordinated with concerned agencies to provide assistance. Both athletes were transported to a medical facility but were later declared dead by the attending physician. The cause of death was drowning, as indicated by subsequent context.

The incident occurred during a team building activity. PRO 3 emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and urged the public to refrain from speculation, allowing authorities to thoroughly address all aspects of the incident. The police also reminded beachgoers and tourists to observe safety advisories and exercise caution due to possible strong currents. In a separate statement, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) expressed mourning over the loss of Baterbonia and Adili.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) also reached out to the university to determine necessary assistance, particularly for those most affected. Rene Baterbonia was a 19-year-old, 6-foot-4 former Palarong Pambansa champion and MVP with Ateneo de Davao. He was scheduled to begin his collegiate career with the Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 89.

Baterbonia had recently competed in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur, where the Davao Region team secured a runner-up finish after losing to Region IV-A in the finals, missing out on a second consecutive championship. Information about Divine Adili was more limited, though the Ateneo FSA community confirmed his passing. The tragedy has deeply impacted the Ateneo community and the broader basketball world.

Both organizations extended their solidarity to the bereaved families and offered prayers for strength, comfort, and healing. The incident underscores the importance of water safety, especially during team activities or leisure travel. Authorities continue to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the drownings, while the sports community rallies around the victims and their loved ones





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Ateneo Blue Eagles Basketball Drowning Team Building Aurora UAAP SBP Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Palarong Pambansa

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