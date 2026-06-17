Ateneo Basketball Players Recount Tragic Dipaculao Incident That Claimed Two Lives

Three survivors of the Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball team detailed the moments leading to the deaths of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, describing how unexpectedly strong waves and an undertow turned a conditioning exercise into a fatal event.

MANILA, Philippines - The Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball team gathered in a town hall meeting on the Katipunan campus Tuesday, where three players-Jared Bahay, Ian Espinosa, and Andrew Bongo-gave a harrowing firsthand account of the tragic team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora , that claimed the lives of their teammates Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili on June 8.

The exercise involved jogging in the sea as a form of conditioning. According to Espinosa, around 2:30 p.m., coach Tab Baldwin asked team members to identify who could not swim. Those who raised their hands, including Espinosa, Jay-M Leal, and others, were instructed to stay near the shore. Baterbonia was known to be able to swim, while Adili could not.

The plan, as explained by Bahay, was to keep the water depth no deeper than knee- to waist-level, since the activity was not meant to be swimming training but rather jogging against water resistance. Coaches Dean Castaño and others were present to supervise. The atmosphere was initially lighthearted. Bongo described how the players were joking, even shouting about sharks as they moved in the water.

However, approximately five minutes into the activity, the waves began to grow stronger, though not extreme at first. The players noticed the water rising and receding in a way that indicated changing conditions. Bahay recounted that despite swimming back toward the shallows, the undertow prevented them from making progress. Panic set in as they realized they were being pulled out.

Bongo emphasized seeing Kyle Gamber screaming desperately for help, which was a pivotal moment that made him understand the severity of the situation. Espinosa said he saw Baterbonia doing the breaststroke and shouting for assistance. He advised Baterbonia to jump to keep his head above water, but when he resurfaced after pushing off, Baterbonia had disappeared.

Espinosa also saw Divine Adili with EJ Kapihe, noting that Adili's head was already submerged, and he himself began to panic because he could not swim well. Both were eventually recovered from the water. Bahay explained that after the waves calmed, a local bystander helped determine the current's path, and that was how Baterbonia's body was located first, followed by Adili. Bahay was the first to reach Adili, who was with EJ, and they brought him to shore.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Coach Baldwin later returned to the team with the devastating news after about an hour. The incident has prompted deep reflection on safety protocols during team activities, especially involving water and participants with varying swimming abilities





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Ateneo Basketball Team Building Tragedy Aurora Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Tab Baldwin

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