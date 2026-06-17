Ateneo Basketball Players Drown During Team-Building in Aurora

Two Ateneo Blue Eagles student-athletes died after drowning during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on June 8, 2026. The CIDG is investigating the incident, which may lead to homicide or hazing charges, and has interviewed team staff and players.

A tragic incident occurred involving student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili from the Ateneo Blue Eagles basketball team. Both drowned during a team-building activity in Aurora province.

The accident took place on June 8, 2026, in Dipaculao, Aurora. According to a press conference held by Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Major General Robert Alexander Morico II on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, four players from the Ateneo basketball team were involved in the drowning, but two were rescued. Morico stated that some participants had consumed water, including a foreigner, and emphasized that the sea was very dangerous and weather conditions were unsuitable for non-swimmers.

Since Monday, June 15, the CIDG has been interviewing the Ateneo basketball team's coaching staff, players, and former members to reconstruct the events before and after the incident. On the morning of June 8, the players did calisthenics and other games on the beach in front of their hotel. After a break around 2:30 p.m., they were taken about 700 meters away from the resort for a water activity.

Morico noted that the players were aware of the strong current and high tide in the area. He reported that they were walking and doing a stationary jog in the water to strengthen their feet. The CIDG director indicated that the investigation is considering charges of homicide or hazing. A second subpoena will be issued to coach Tab Baldwin and other coaching staff as part of the ongoing probe





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ateneo Blue Eagles Drowning Team-Building Aurora CIDG Investigation Homicide Hazing Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Tab Baldwin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Investigation Continues into Fatal Drowning of Ateneo Basketball Players Baterbonia and AdiliThe CIDG and NBI are probing the deaths of Ateneo basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, focusing on possible homicide or hazing. Ateneo has accepted coach Tab Baldwin's resignation and apologized to the families.

Read more »

Ateneo Basketball Players Recount Ordeal in Team-Building ActivityAteneo basketball players Kieffer Alas and Sam Reyes shared their harrowing experience during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, which resulted in the deaths of teammates Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Read more »

Ateneo Basketball Players Recount Tragic Dipaculao Incident That Claimed Two LivesThree survivors of the Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball team detailed the moments leading to the deaths of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, describing how unexpectedly strong waves and an undertow turned a conditioning exercise into a fatal event.

Read more »

Senator Tolentino Addresses Legal Consequences for Coach Baldwin in Ateneo Basketball Players' DeathsSenator Francis Tolentino discusses potential immigration and labor violations for Coach Tab Baldwin following the drowning deaths of two Ateneo basketball players during a team-building activity. DOLE has summoned Baldwin and may refer the case to immigration authorities.

Read more »