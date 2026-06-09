Ateneo Basketball Players Drown During Team-Building Activity in Aurora

Two Ateneo Blue Eagles student-athletes died after being swept by a strong current while swimming during a team-building event in Dipaculao, Aurora. Police and sports authorities are investigating the incident and reviewing safety protocols for athletes.

The Central Luzon Police Regional Office (PRO 3) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the tragic drowning deaths of two members of the Ateneo de Manila University men's basketball team.

The incident occurred during a team-building activity in the coastal town of Dipaculao, Aurora province, on the afternoon of June 8, 2026. The victims, Divine Adili, 21, and Rene Clert Baterbonia, 19, were student-athletes of the Ateneo Blue Eagles. PRO 3 issued a statement on June 9 expressing condolences to the families and the Ateneo community, while assuring the public that investigators are working to establish a complete account.

Initial police findings indicate that the victims were swimming when they were reportedly carried by a strong current into deeper waters. Authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculation and have warned beachgoers to observe safety advisories, especially in areas with strong currents. The Ateneo de Manila University described the incident as a devastating loss, extending heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, teammates, and coaches.

The university has begun providing assistance and support services to the families and the affected community members. The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) also expressed grief and announced its participation in reviewing the circumstances. It is cooperating with investigations and convening a panel of sports stakeholders to assist authorities. The panel will examine whether additional safeguards are needed for athletes during training camps, team-building activities, and other sports events.

The review will evaluate existing policies, safety protocols, and training practices across sports programs, aiming to ensure that lessons learned lead to safer systems that protect athletes without compromising high-performance sports





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Ateneo De Manila University Blue Eagles Drowning Team-Building Aurora Dipaculao Philippine Sports Commission Central Luzon Police Investigation Water Safety Student-Athletes

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