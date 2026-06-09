Ateneo Basketball Players' Deaths Ruled Accident Amid Training Speculation

Two Ateneo de Manila University basketball players died after being swept by strong currents in Aurora. Authorities confirm it was a natural accident, but online discussions question the team's rigorous training practices.

MANILA, Philippines - The Ateneo de Manila University basketball community is in mourning following the tragic deaths of two of its players, Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili .

Authorities have confirmed that the cause of death was drowning due to strong currents while swimming in Dipaculao, Aurora. The Police Regional Office-3 has provided an initial ruling stating that the two athletes were swimming when they were reportedly carried by a strong current into deeper waters.

Police Colonel Percival Penida addressed the incident in a press conference, emphasizing that "It is a natural accident, and as of now, we don't see any foul play," and further added that "Based on all the acquired statements, this accident is a pure accident.

" The incident has sparked widespread discussion and speculation online, particularly regarding the nature of the team activities the players were engaged in at the time of the tragedy. Netizens have been debating whether the supposed "team-building" exercise was part of a rigorous training regimen under head coach Tab Baldwin, known for his physically and mentally demanding approach. These speculations were reignited by a resurfaced podcast featuring former Blue Eagle Mike Nieto, who described Baldwin's "military-like" training methods.

According to Nieto, the team is often taken to a secluded resort in Aurora for a week-long boot camp that pushes players to their limits, including activities in deep waters. While no direct link has been established between the training program and the accident, the conversation has highlighted concerns about athlete safety during such intensive off-season preparations. The university has expressed its profound grief and is cooperating fully with authorities.

The loss of Baterbonia and Adili has sent shockwaves through the collegiate sports community, prompting an outpouring of condolences and reflections on the risks associated with extreme training practices. As investigations continue, the focus remains on understanding the exact circumstances that led to this heartbreaking event, while honoring the memory of the two young athletes





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Ateneo De Manila Basketball Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Tab Baldwin Training Accident Dipaculao Aurora Drowning Team-Building Philippine Sports

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