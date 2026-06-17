Ateneo Basketball Camp Tragedy: Denials of Hazing, Safety Lapses, and Ongoing Probe into Fatal Drowning

A comprehensive report on the fatal drowning of two Ateneo de Manila University basketball players during a training camp in Aurora, featuring denials of hazing, accounts of the incident, criticism of the camp's nature, and investigations into safety protocols and possible criminal liability.

The drowning of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili during an Ateneo de Manila University basketball camp in Dipaculao, Aurora has sparked intense scrutiny and controversy.

Third-year player Sam Reyes has directly denied that any form of hazing or initiation rites occurred, describing the duties as simply loading luggage, preparing meals, and washing dishes. He also dismissed allegations about ankle weights, clarifying that a black device seen with former head coach Tab Baldwin was a drone remote control used for the search and rescue operation.

The incident happened during what the university initially called a "team building" activity but later admitted was a routine training run, a staple of their annual Aurora camp under Baldwin's "Blue Eagles, Band of Brothers" program. According to Reyes and Kieffer Alas, a series of massive waves separated the players in shallow waters, carrying Baterbonia and Adili the farthest from shore.

Despite rescue efforts, both were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, with Adili reportedly having a pulse upon retrieval and Baterbonia receiving CPR during transport. The camp location was approximately 300 meters from the Hermanos Leisure and Farm Resort, where staff said the team requested privacy, fueling speculation about the nature of the activities.

Former players have described the camp in harsh terms, calling it "military-like," "hell week," and even "deadly training," with some vowing never to return to Aurora. Authorities, including the NBI and CIDG, are investigating potential angles such as homicide, while the surviving players grapple with grief and public blame, with Alas revealing that some have received death threats.

Notably, despite having volleyballs and a surfboard, there were reportedly no life vests, speedboats, or motorboats available, as coaches had judged the water to be shallow. The tragedy has become a focal point for debates on athlete safety, institutional accountability, and the fine line between rigorous training and negligence





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Ateneo De Manila University Blue Eagles UAAP Drowning Aurora Camp Hazing Tab Baldwin NBI Investigation Athlete Safety

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