Ateneo Athlete Recounts Dipaculao Tragedy: Divine Adili Showed Pulse After Rescue

Ateneo Blue Eagles player Sam Reyes, in a podcast interview, described the tragic events in Dipaculao, Aurora, confirming that Nigerian import Divine Adili still had a pulse after being rescued. Reyes and teammate Kieffer Alas recounted the immediate response, including CPR for Rene Baterbonia and the decision to halt it for swift ambulance transport.

MANILA, Philippines - Ateneo Blue Eagles player Sam Reyes provided a detailed account of the tragic Dipaculao, Aurora incident, revealing that Nigerian import Divine Adili , 21, still exhibited a pulse after being rescued and brought ashore.

In an interview conducted during the Let's Talk podcast with Pia Hontiveros, Reyes expressed certainty that Adili showed signs of life prior to being transported to a police vehicle, while he remained uncertain about the condition of fellow athlete Rene Baterbonia. During the discussion, Reyes explicitly confirmed that Adili had a pulse on the beach, a detail he said was corroborated by teammates as they later convened to compare their observations of the incident.

Reyes and teammate Kieffer Alas also recalled that Baterbonia was the first individual recovered from the water, prompting the coaching staff to initiate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately. However, rescuers directed them to discontinue CPR to expedite Baterbonia's transfer to an ambulance, a decision both athletes agreed was necessary to prioritize rapid medical response. The incident has sparked widespread discussion and concern regarding emergency protocols and the circumstances leading to the fatalities





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Ateneo Blue Eagles Dipaculao Incident Divine Adili Rene Baterbonia Kieffer Alas Sam Reyes Aurora Tragedy Sports Emergency CPR Rescue Operations

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