Ate Gay Dies at 55 After Battle with Cancer in Philippines

Filipino comedian Ate Gay, known for impersonating Nora Aunor, has died at age 55. His family announced his peaceful passing after a long struggle with rare cancers.

Philippine comedian, television host, singer and actor Gil Aducal Morales, professionally known as Ate Gay, died on Sunday, November 1, at the age of 55. His family confirmed the passing through a statement posted on his official Facebook account. They described the moment as peaceful, noting that he was surrounded by his loved ones during his final moments.

Ate Gay Passing and Family Statement

The family issued a profound message of sadness regarding the loss of their beloved family member. They noted that Morales had bravely fought for his life before his peaceful departure on November 1, 2026. The statement emphasized the emotional weight of the loss while celebrating the strength he displayed throughout his illness.

Also read Ate Gay Family Denies Death Rumors, Urges Public to Stop Spreading False Information

Gratitude was expressed to everyone who offered prayers, financial assistance, and general support during his battle with illness. The family requested continued prayers for his eternal repose. They also asked for strength and comfort for their grieving relatives during this difficult time. Details regarding his wake and funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Career and Impersonation of Nora Aunor

Born on August 12, 1971, Morales became a familiar figure in the Philippine entertainment industry. He achieved recognition for his comedic impersonation of the legendary actress Nora Aunor. The nickname for Aunor is Ate Guy, which Morales playfully adapted to create his stage name, Ate Gay.

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Before entering the comedy scene, he was a member of the Singing Cooks and Waiters at Barrio Fiesta. This group allowed him to develop his singing and performance skills early in his career. He began performing in comedy bars in 1995, starting at venues such as Music Box.

He eventually became a regular performer at popular comedy establishments like Klownz and Zirkoh. Both venues were founded by the renowned comedian Allan K. Beyond his stage performances, Morales appeared on television and in films. This versatility helped him establish a lasting presence in the entertainment sector.

Health Battles and Living Funeral

His health struggles became public knowledge in 2021 when he was hospitalized for severe pneumonia. He was subsequently treated for toxic epidermal necrolysis, a rare and serious skin condition. These events highlighted the ongoing challenges he faced in his later years.

In September 2025, he disclosed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 mucoepidermoid carcinoma. This diagnosis marked a rare and aggressive type of cancer. Despite these severe health issues, he continued to engage with his community and fans.

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In October 2026, Morales held a living funeral, also known as a celebration of life. This event took place at Forest Lake Memorial Park in Biñan, Laguna. He was surrounded by family and friends during this final gathering to honor his life and legacy.