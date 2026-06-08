At least 31 dead, 12 missing after strong earthquake hits Philippines

A strong earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, leaving at least 31 people dead and 12 missing. The earthquake also caused widespread damage and triggered a tsunami warning, which prompted thousands to flee their homes. The Philippine government has suspended classes in Mindanao following the disaster.

According to the reports from the OCD, up to 8:00 pm on Monday, a total of 31 people have been reported dead in the SOCCSKSARGEN region or South-Central Mindanao, while four have been reported dead in the Davao region.

In the 31 reported deaths in SOCCSKSARGEN, 17 were in Sarangani, 12 in General Santos City, and 2 in South Cotabato. According to the reports from the Agence France-Presse (AFP), the national disaster authorities stated that at least 12 people are still missing, while 134 have been injured.

On Monday morning, the authorities warned residents living in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground after the earthquake struck the southern part of General Santos City, resulting in at least nine deaths. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a series of strong aftershocks hit the area nearly two hours after the initial earthquake. The strongest of these aftershocks reached a magnitude of 6.5.

In General Santos City, an AFP journalist witnessed rescuers digging through the rubble of a well-known grocery store chain to retrieve the bodies of two employees who were buried. Rene Punzalan, head of disaster management in Sarangani province, stated that 14 people died in the town of Glan after being buried by landslides caused by the earthquake.

He added that the biggest challenge was the lack of communication due to the power outage, making it difficult to get updates from other areas. He also stated that over 2,000 people fled their homes due to the tsunami warning issued in the morning and waited for permission to return. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that a tsunami may occur in the coastlines of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan, and Papua New Guinea.

Following the strong earthquake in the region, President Marcos suspended classes in Mindanao





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Philippines Earthquake Tsunami Disaster Response Emergency Situation

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