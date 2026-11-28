Monica Morales of OM.MNL outlines key planetary movements including Venus in Scorpio and Mars in Virgo, offering specific guidance for zodiac signs on spending, scheduling, and personal boundaries in December.

As the final month of the year approaches, the alignment of celestial bodies suggests a critical period for financial decisions and social commitments. Astrologer Monica Morales, founder of OM.MNL, highlights that planetary movements are influencing consumer behavior and interpersonal dynamics. The transition into December brings specific astrological triggers that affect how individuals manage their resources and time.

Venus Retrograde Influences Financial Decisions

Venus moved back into Scorpio on Friday and subsequently turned retrograde, creating a celestial environment that encourages revisiting past conversations about trust and shared finances. This shift directly impacts the financial habits of those who have left items in their online shopping carts for weeks, such as perfumes or makeup sets purchased since October. The retrograde motion prompts individuals to reconsider pending transactions and address unresolved money discussions that may have been postponed since earlier in the year. The act of treating oneself is contrasted with the harder work of backing oneself financially, a theme reinforced by the current planetary positions.

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Mars Squares Uranus Disrupts Social Schedules

Early Saturday morning, Mars in Virgo squares Uranus in Gemini, a configuration that places strict schedules on a collision course with sudden updates and logistical mix-ups. This aspect suggests that group plans, particularly dinners scheduled throughout the week with various friend groups, may face unexpected changes. The astrological data advises checking group chats before booking transportation, as venue details may have changed without universal notification. While the Sun in Sagittarius trines Saturn retrograde in Aries on Monday, expanding one's horizons, the practical reality involves navigating these sudden disruptions to ensure commitments are met.

Specific Guidance for Zodiac Signs

Each zodiac sign receives distinct directives based on these planetary alignments to help manage the upcoming week effectively. Aries is advised to initiate conversations about shared plans while changes are still actionable. Taurus should delegate one regular task to alleviate personal workload. Gemini is urged to confirm pickup times for Saturday events to avoid scheduling conflicts. Cancer is recommended to provide their family with an early timeframe for assistance to allow for alternative arrangements.

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Creative and Professional Boundaries in December

For those in creative or professional fields, the forecast emphasizes clear communication and deadline management. Leo is encouraged to complete a portion of an ongoing project that they would be proud to showcase. Virgo should send explicit quotes detailing charges and inclusions to clients to establish professional boundaries. Libra is advised to suggest dining locations they genuinely prefer rather than compromising on every outing. Scorpio is tasked with clarifying their capacity to help and specifying when others must take over responsibilities.

Strategic Planning for Year-End Commitments

Sagittarius is advised to reschedule one plan to a later date to make room for anticipated events. Capricorn should request deadline adjustments early and provide their team with realistic dates they can meet. Pisces is encouraged to secure definite amounts for upcoming shared expenses while they still have influence over the costs. These steps are designed to help individuals navigate the end of the year with clarity, ensuring that personal goals and financial responsibilities are managed in alignment with the current astrological landscape.