Astrological Forecast for November 9-15 New Moon in Scorpio Retrograde Planets

Professional astrologer Monica Morales outlines the key planetary shifts for November 9-15, highlighting the New Moon in Scorpio and direct Mercury and Venus movements impacting relationships and career growth.

A significant astrological window opens from November 9 to 15, marked by a powerful New Moon in Scorpio and the end of major retrograde periods. Professional astrologer Monica Morales identifies this timeframe as pivotal for new beginnings, urging individuals to look beyond their Sun signs to understand the full impact of these celestial events on their emotional and professional lives.

November 9 New Moon and Planetary Alignments

The week begins with an intense New Moon in Scorpio on November 9 at 3:02 PM Philippine Time, signaling fresh starts that could develop over the next six months. This celestial event is ruled by Mars, which joins Jupiter and the South Node in Leo to encourage bigger thinking and higher ambitions. However, Morales warns that this powerful combination can also trigger overconfidence, impulsive decisions, and ego clashes that may hinder judgment.

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The alignment of Mars with Jupiter and the South Node creates a dynamic energy that pushes individuals to pursue opportunities they might otherwise hesitate to take. This specific configuration suggests that the initiatives started during this New Moon could have long-term implications, particularly in areas of life associated with the sign of Scorpio. The energy is potent, requiring careful management of pride and excitement to ensure decisions are made with clarity rather than impulsivity.

Retrograde Venus and Mercury Turning Direct

A major shift occurs as Mercury turns direct in Scorpio on November 13, followed by Venus turning direct in Libra on November 14 after weeks of stalled progress. On November 10, retrograde Venus forms a supportive connection with Mars, which encourages attraction, cooperation, and more productive interactions with others during this transition period. These planetary movements promise a welcome change as conversations that previously went nowhere may finally begin to make sense.

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The turning direct of both Mercury and Venus offers relief for those who have been dealing with matters that felt stagnant or unresolved. Delayed plans could show signs of progress, and concerns involving relationships or finances may become easier to address as communication flows more freely. Despite this forward momentum, both planets remain in their post-retrograde shadow periods, meaning that full clarity and speed in developments may take a little more time to materialize completely.

Significance of Sun Moon and Rising Signs

Monica Morales emphasizes that interpreting these planetary movements requires checking Moon and Rising signs in addition to the Sun sign. The Sun sign reflects identity, goals, and personal direction, while the Moon sign offers crucial insight into emotions and personal needs. The Rising sign indicates which specific areas of life are being activated by the week's planetary movements, providing a more nuanced understanding of individual experiences.

Understanding the interplay between these three astrological components allows for a more accurate prediction of how the New Moon in Scorpio and the direct retrogrades will affect personal and professional spheres. This holistic approach helps individuals navigate the intense energy of the week with greater awareness of their emotional triggers and career motivations, ensuring they are prepared for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Weekly Horoscope Outlook for Zodiac Signs

For Aries, a romantic invitation or unexpected attraction may rekindle a creative spark, making this a memorable week for personal connections. Taurus may find that a conversation long put off opens up exciting new possibilities for a relationship or partnership, fostering deeper bonds. Gemini could see a work matter they have been waiting on finally show signs of progress, with romance looking livelier toward the weekend.

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Cancer might discover that an overlooked talent holds an exciting opportunity to make money from a beloved activity. Leo is poised for a moment to shine, with an opportunity to take charge or pursue a big ambition within reach. Virgo could experience a welcome financial boost through a promising proposal, successful negotiation, or progress on a payment, easing monetary concerns.

Libra individuals should keep an eye on their social circle, as someone may introduce them to an exciting opportunity they had not previously considered. Scorpio is ready for something new, as an exciting personal goal or professional opportunity could mark the beginning of an important new chapter. Sagittarius may look forward to an overseas adventure, a course they have been eyeing, or an exciting publishing opportunity.

Capricorn might find that a career opportunity they have been hoping for is worth another look, as a conversation or professional connection brings fresh possibilities. Aquarius could see an important conversation open exciting possibilities for their career, with an idea or collaboration catching the attention of someone influential. Pisces may find that a trip, course, or qualification they have been dreaming about is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Monica Morales, the founder of OM.MNL and a professional astrologer, educator, and wellness advocate, brings international training in traditional Hellenistic, Medieval, Classical, and Vedic astrology to her practice. Having interpreted over 1,500 charts, she has advised politicians, public figures, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, combining modern psychological approaches with ancient wisdom to provide strategic consulting and horoscope forecasts.