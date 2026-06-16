Asticom Partners with Workday to Bring Advanced HCM and ERP Solutions to the Philippines

Asticom Holding Co. Inc., the digital services arm of Globe group, has partnered with Workday to deliver the latter's AI-powered Human Capital Management and Enterprise Resource Planning solutions to businesses in the Philippines through its subsidiary Asti Business Services Inc. (ABSI).

Asticom Holding Co. Inc., the digital shared services and outsourcing arm of the Globe group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Workday , a leading American software provider, to introduce Workday 's Human Capital Management ( HCM ) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions to the Philippine market.

The partnership agreement was formally signed by Asticom's President and CEO, Mharicar Castillo-Reyes, and Workday's ASEAN General Manager, Jess O'Reilly, during a press launch held in Taguig City. This collaboration signifies a significant step in expanding Asticom's portfolio of world-class services, aligning with its mission to empower businesses to grow and thrive in today's increasingly digital economy. The partnership will be operationalized through Asticom's dedicated IT-BPO subsidiary, Asti Business Services Inc. (ABSI), which will act as the implementing arm.

ABSI will leverage its extensive expertise in enterprise technology, systems integration, and digital transformation to deploy and support Workday's advanced solutions. The core objective of this alliance is to help organizations across the Philippines modernize their critical HR and finance operations. By integrating Workday's AI-enabled tools and automation into these functions, businesses can achieve heightened operational efficiency, ensure stronger regulatory compliance, streamline and accelerate hiring processes, and bolster employee retention strategies.

Furthermore, this partnership establishes Asticom as the premier local partner for Workday in the country, providing Philippine enterprises with direct access to globally recognized, best-in-class HR and finance technologies. This is crucial for supporting their ongoing digital transformation journeys and enhancing overall operational effectiveness. Workday's leadership emphasized the timeliness of this collaboration, noting that as Philippine enterprises navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the demand for intelligent, AI-powered solutions is at an all-time high.

The combination of Workday's cutting-edge global technology platform with Asticom's deep local market understanding and ABSI's technical proficiency is intended to help local businesses unlock new levels of productivity and build greater workforce resilience in the age of artificial intelligence. Asticom, with over a decade of industry experience, boasts a robust portfolio spanning talent solutions, human resources, customer experience, IT, finance and accounting, and engineering services.

The company serves a diverse client base of more than 200 organizations and employs a workforce exceeding 4,000 professionals across the nation, underscoring its capacity to deliver large-scale, sophisticated technology implementations and support





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Asticom Workday HCM ERP Philippines Digital Transformation AI HR Technology Finance Technology ABSI

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