The inaugural ASTAF U19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championships begins in Manila featuring 11 Asian nations competing at the historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum for the first time.

The historic Rizal Memorial Coliseum will serve as the primary venue for the 1st ASTAF U19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championships, which officially commences on Thursday in Manila, Philippines. This significant international sporting event is presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and marks a major milestone for the sport on a continental scale.

Inaugural Event Details and Participating Nations

A total of eleven countries across the Asian continent will compete in this groundbreaking tournament organized by the Philippine Sepaktakraw Association under the leadership of President Karen Tanchanco Caballero. The event is officially sanctioned by the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation and features intense competition in the men and women regu, quadrant, and men doubles categories.

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The participating national teams include athletes from Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Malaysia, Myanmar, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. These nations have sent their best young talent to vie for supremacy in what is being hailed as a watershed moment for youth development in Asian sepak takraw.

Leadership Vision and Organizational Goals

Philippine Sepaktakraw Association President Karen Tanchanco Caballero emphasized the historic nature of this gathering, stating that a new dawn is breaking for the sport in Asia and the Philippines. She highlighted the collective hard work invested to ensure this competition serves as a catalyst for local sepak takraw development, with impacts expected to reverberate for years to come.

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Caballero noted that the competition slogan Woven to Play reflects the rich sports tapestry weaving together all players and officials in a spirit of camaraderie and fair play. The goal is to showcase renowned Filipino hospitality while establishing a prestigious platform that will benefit the sport long after the final whistle blows.

Asian Federation Strategy and Future Expansion

ASTAF President Datuk Abdul Halim Kader of Singapore outlined the strategic vision for the championship, aiming to establish it as a prestigious biennial event that provides consistent opportunities for young athletes. He explained that this structure is designed to encourage more national federations to strengthen their grassroots development programs across the continent.

While the current focus remains strictly on Asia, Kader stressed that the long-term vision is to transform youth sepak takraw into a truly international sporting movement. This ambitious goal seeks to elevate the profile of the sport globally and ensure sustainable growth for national teams worldwide.

Local Impact and Tourism Benefits

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio underscored the dual significance of the tournament for nurturing future athletes and boosting local tourism. He referenced the recent successes at the Asian Games in Japan, where the Philippines secured a women doubles silver and a men regu bronze, to illustrate the country potential to excel at an international level.

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Gregorio described the meet as a spawning ground for identifying and grooming outstanding young sepak takraw athletes for higher levels of international competition. He also highlighted the immense benefits of staging such events in projecting the country as a friendly and hospitable tourist destination, calling it a win-win situation for all stakeholders involved in the industry.