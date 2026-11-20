Felicito Guevarra, associate of Rep. Martin Romualdez, surrendered to the NBI and received conditional immunity in the P7.4 billion plunder case involving 400 government projects.

Felicito Guevarra, the president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation and an associate of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation on Friday.

His surrender occurred in the context of a massive plunder case against Romualdez and other co-accused individuals. The Office of the Ombudsman announced this development on November 20, 2026, confirming the voluntary appearance. Guevarra had surrendered the day before, on Thursday, November 19, 2026. His decision came after prosecutors moved to cancel his passport.

Also read Felicito Guevarra Surrenders to NBI in P7.4 Billion Plunder Case

Ombudsman Grants Conditional Immunity to Guevarra

The Ombudsman's office coordinated closely with both the NBI and the Department of Justice regarding this event. This coordinated effort ensured that legal procedures were followed precisely. The case against the remaining accused continues as originally scheduled. The Ombudsman granted Guevarra conditional immunity under Section 17 of Republic Act No. 6770.

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This legal provision allows for immunity from criminal prosecution in exchange for full cooperation. The grant of immunity is strictly contingent upon his complete and truthful testimony. The Office emphasized that his testimony and corporate records are essential to establishing the truth in this complex case. Without his cooperation, the prosecution would struggle to verify the allegations.

The immunity is not a reward for good behavior but a necessary tool for justice. Guevarra must adhere to several strict conditions to maintain his protected status. He is required to cooperate fully and turn over all records and devices belonging to Samchan Foreign Exchange Corp. He must also remain within the country for the duration of the proceedings.

Additionally, he must stay under the protection of the Department of Justice. If he violates any of these conditions, the immunity will be revoked immediately. His prosecution would then resume without delay. The Ombudsman made it clear that compliance is mandatory.

Samchan Returns Funds to Treasury Amid Case

Restitution has also played a role in the financial aspect of this case. Samchan Foreign Exchange Corp. returned all earnings derived from the questioned transactions to the Bureau of the Treasury. The Ombudsman stated that while the money was returned, this action does not erase criminal liability. Restitution is not the basis for granting immunity in this instance.

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The immunity rests solely on his full and truthful testimony. Returning funds is a separate matter from facing criminal charges. The plunder case involves significant financial allegations against high-profile politicians. Martin Romualdez and former Ako-Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co face charges alongside Guevarra.

The case centers on an alleged amount of P7.4 billion. This sum is said to represent kickbacks or commissions from 400 government projects. Guevarra personally handled the operations of Samchan during the relevant period. His testimony will help trace the movement of funds alleged in the charge sheet.

Prosecution Continues Against Romualdez and Co Accused

The Office of the Ombudsman provided these details in a formal statement. The charges against the other accused persons remain unchanged and stand as filed. The surrender of one associate does not diminish the severity of the case against others. The prosecution continues to build its case against Romualdez, Co, and two other individuals.

The Ombudsman reiterated that the case moves forward according to its established timeline. Public interest remains high given the scale of the alleged corruption. The outcome of Guevarra's cooperation may significantly impact the trial. His records could provide crucial evidence for the prosecution team. The legal process will now proceed with this new development.