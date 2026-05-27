Assistant Sentenced to 27 Months for Role in Matthew Perry's Ketamine Death

Kenneth Iwamasa, Matthew Perry's live-in assistant, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for injecting the actor with ketamine, leading to his death. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death.

Kenneth Iwamasa , the live-in assistant of actor Matthew Perry , was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on November 15, 2024, for his role in the ketamine overdose that led to Perry's death in October 2023.

U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Garnett delivered the sentence in Los Angeles, stating that Iwamasa's conduct was reckless not just on the day of death but in the days leading up to it. Iwamasa, who had been Perry's assistant since 2022, admitted to injecting the actor with ketamine multiple times, including the fatal dose, despite having no medical training. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death.

In court, Iwamasa turned to Perry's family and expressed deep remorse, saying he was sorry for the illegal acts he would forever regret and that he would take that guilt to his grave. However, Keith Morrison, Perry's stepfather, directly addressed Iwamasa, accusing him of failing to raise an alarm about Perry's deepening addiction and instead choosing to keep living like a king in the star's home.

Morrison said Iwamasa could have made a phone call but was too comfortable with the lifestyle. Lisa Ferguson, Perry's business manager and estate executor, called Iwamasa a monster who killed Perry, asserting that Iwamasa wanted control over Perry and everything he owned. Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, died at age 54 from the acute effects of ketamine, which combined with other factors caused him to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub.

Ketamine is a short-acting but potent anesthetic with hallucinogenic properties, sometimes used for depression but also abused as a party drug. An autopsy report confirmed the cause of death. Iwamasa's sentence also included two years of supervised release and a $10,000 fine. Under a plea agreement, he provided key evidence against other defendants, including two doctors, a drug dealer known as the Ketamine Queen, and a go-between who helped obtain the drug.

Jasveen Sangha, the dealer, received the longest sentence of 15 years. Prosecutors had requested at least 41 months for Iwamasa, describing him as Perry's enabler and drug supplier in court documents. They noted that Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry throughout October 2023, at least twice found him unconscious but continued administering ketamine, and once saw Perry freeze and lose the ability to speak after an injection from a doctor. Despite these warnings, Iwamasa kept supplying the drug.

Perry had a long history of substance abuse, which he acknowledged publicly, overlapping with his fame from Friends. His death sparked an investigation that led to multiple arrests. During the sentencing, Judge Garnett emphasized the recklessness of Iwamasa's actions. Iwamasa's lawyer, Michael Eisner, stated outside court that Kenny would forever regret not being able to say no to Mr. Perry.

The case highlights the dangers of unsupervised ketamine use and the accountability of those who facilitate it. The Perry family, while mourning, sought justice through the legal system, with Morrison's emotional testimony underscoring the betrayal felt by those who enabled the addiction. The sentence, while shorter than prosecutors sought, marks a significant step in addressing the network of individuals involved in Perry's death. The court proceedings concluded with Iwamasa standing calmly beside his lawyer, facing the consequences of his actions





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