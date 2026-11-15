ASICS Supports AIA Rock and Roll Running Series Manila 2024

ASICS supports the fifth AIA Rock and Roll Running Series Manila on Nov 29 with community runs and promotions for runners in the Philippines.

ASICS is preparing to support the fifth edition of the AIA Rock and Roll Running Series Manila, with the main event scheduled for November 29 at Luneta Park in Manila. The running series, which has expanded to include various distances for adults and children, continues to grow as a major athletic event in the Philippines. The presentation by ASICS highlights a long-term partnership focused on promoting community health and athletic excellence through movement.

Pre-Race Community Engagement and Shake Out Runs

The ASICS Run Club is organizing a key pre-race event known as the Evo City Front Act Shake Out Run on November 22 in Kawit, Cavite. This gathering serves as a final social run for participants to connect with fellow athletes and prepare for the upcoming race weekend. The event is designed to be a relaxed yet energetic atmosphere where runners can stay active and soak in the excitement before tackling their specific race distances.

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This initiative aligns with the company's founding philosophy of Sound Mind, Sound Body, which promotes the positive impact of physical movement on mental and physical well-being. The commitment extends beyond the starting line, encompassing training sessions and community runs that aim to make the journey leading up to the event as meaningful as the race itself. Runners are encouraged to use this time to finalize their preparations in a supportive environment.

Race Day Experience and Musical Celebrations

On November 29, participants will take to the streets of Manila for a night race experience featuring the marathon, half-marathon, AIA 10K, 5K, and AIA 1K Kids categories. This milestone edition marks the fifth anniversary of the event and places Original Pilipino Music at the center of the celebration with the theme Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika. The course route integrates live entertainment and highlights some of the city's most iconic landmarks to create a unique cultural experience.

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The event features a significant collaboration with National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab to pay tribute to Filipino music across generations. Commemorative medals have been created inspired by his musical works and the historic landmarks of Manila. This artistic integration ensures that the event is not just a physical challenge but also a celebration of national heritage and artistic expression.

Finish Line Festivities and Live Performances

The festivities will extend beyond the running course, with music and entertainment continuing along the route and into the finish-line celebrations. The event culminates in a headline performance by the acclaimed Filipino band Ben and Ben. This musical finale provides a high-energy conclusion to the race, reinforcing the Rock and Roll brand identity that blends athletics with live music culture.

Participants across all categories can look forward to a comprehensive event program that values both athletic achievement and cultural celebration. The integration of local music and landmarks aims to deepen the connection between runners and the host city. The event promises to be a vibrant gathering for the running community and music fans alike in the heart of Manila.

Promotional Offers and Registration Details

Runners can gear up for the race through an ongoing exclusive promotion by ASICS. Until November 22, customers making a single-receipt purchase of at least P10,990 worth of eligible regular-priced ASICS items at participating stores or via ASICS.com.ph may receive a complimentary Rock and Roll Manila race kit. This offer is subject to specific promotion terms, available race categories, and supply availability.

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Registration for the AIA Rock and Roll Running Series Manila remains ongoing for those wishing to participate in the various distances. Individuals seeking further details about the event schedule, course maps, and registration procedures are directed to visit the official website at www.runrocknroll.com/manila. The combination of athletic training, community support, and festive entertainment positions this event as a key date for runners in the region.