Eurovision Asia 2026 debuts in Bangkok with 11 countries, Philippines' Carmelle among contenders

The first Eurovision Song Contest Asia will be held on November 14 in Bangkok, featuring 11 countries and artists including the Philippines' Carmelle, Mongolia's Beck, and Vietnam's Toc Tien, with voting by jury and audience.

The inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia will take place on Saturday, November 14, at One Bangkok Forum in Bangkok, Thailand, with 11 countries competing. The grand finals start at 9:30 pm Philippine time and will be streamed worldwide for free on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

It will also air on ABS-CBN through ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWant, with a delayed telecast on MYX. The winner will be determined by jury votes and audience votes, each accounting for 50 percent of the final score. Unlike other music contests, Eurovision is a country-based competition. Viewers cannot vote for their own country's entry, a quirk that often leads friendly nations to back each other.

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Philippines Representative Carmelle Collado Performs Song

The Philippines is represented by 19-year-old Carmelle Collado, a singing champion from Camarines Sur. She will perform 'Sobra-Sobra,' an empowering anthem about women's empowerment, written by Nica del Rosario and Mat Olavides. The song was chosen during the national selection on August 30, where Carmelle bested nine other acts.

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'I'm looking forward to more opportunities, not just for myself but for OPM -- to help more people discover Filipino music, relate to it, and understand it wherever they are in the world,' she said. She describes the song's message: 'This is how Filipina women are -- strong, fierce, independent.

' Carmelle is no stranger to winning, having won seven gold medals at the 2019 World Championships of Performing Arts and a noontime show singing contest. Vietnam's Toc Tien will open the show with 'EM TIEN,' an immaculately choreographed pop-dance track created by S-HUBE, producer DUONGK, and songwriter HAROSE. She will wear a glam version of Vietnam's traditional wide flat hat. South Korea's Junhee brings K-pop energy in shiny red trousers and a matching jacket exposing his bare chest.

Contestants Share Ambitions For International Fame

'I'm not a star, but I want to be. I want more fame and a bigger stage,' he told AFP. Mongolia's Beck, a trained economist who advises the country's deputy prime minister on banking issues, will perform in an orange and gold traditional outfit he calls a 'suit of a warrior.

' His song tells of a fighter who laments the loss of his true love. 'It's very important for me to show up, to show respect to our ancestors on this big stage,' he told AFP. He brushes off his dual roles as modern-day 'multitasking.

' Bhutan's Nyendra, a 24-year-old singer-songwriter, had never left his home country before. 'Nobody knows me,' he admitted, but he hopes to show off his nation's culture of 800,000 people by wearing handmade traditional national dress on stage. Winning 'would mean the entire world to us, not only for me, but for the entire country,' he told AFP. Malaysia's Aina Abdul cites Celine Dion as an inspiration and said it was 'about time' the show came to Asia.

Her lavish blue-and-white dress took 600 hours to make.

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Artists Highlight Eurovision As Key Platform For Music

'We are music enthusiasts, we want to be noticed. And we feel like Eurovision is the best platform for us,' she said. She added, 'I hope they are strategic enough, so that even though they're voting for someone else, I can still win!

' Thailand's Mang x Daou, two pop stars, will perform a syrupy love duet called 'Aroma' on the home stage. MANG is known for powerful vocals and pop style Thai-based infused music, while DAOU is a singer, actor, and first-place winner of a survival show. They ignored questions about potential tensions with Cambodia after border clashes last year.

Other contestants include Myanmar's Thinla, who blends traditional Morlum music with pop, R&B, and dance, with more than 20 releases since her 2021 debut; Cambodia's artist whose music combines contemporary pop with Khmer influences; Nepal's singer whose music spans ballads, slow rock, Nepali folk, and folk-pop; and a group that creates musical arrangements using beatboxing and vocal techniques to recreate drums, basslines, and electronic textures. The Asia contest is run by commercial TV stations, unlike the long-running Eurovision organized by national public broadcasters.

Eurovision History Highlights Social Change Platform

Eurovision, which celebrated its 70th birthday this year, launched in Europe in 1956 and drew 131 million viewers this year for its Europe edition. It has long been about more than music, serving as a platform for social change, particularly LGBTQ rights, and reflecting geopolitical tensions. Mongolia's Beck insisted the show should be a safe space away from the world's problems.

'Someday sooner or later maybe it will be like Eurovision World, united, all the continents together on the same stage,' he said. 'It's super exciting. '