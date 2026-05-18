Asia United Bank (AUB) Crosses a Milestone with Record Net Income and Growth

Asia United Bank (AUB) and its subsidiaries recorded a substantial net income of PHP 3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026, owing to sustained core lending momentum, enhanced operational efficiency, and a strengthened capital position. Total loans and receivables grew by 9.4% to reach PHP 276.2 billion. Total deposits grew by 8.9% to PHP 335.5 billion, and the bank maintained a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 0.44% and an NPL coverage ratio of 111.2%. These achievements signify AUB's ability to maintain parity and growth in a ‘permacrisis’ setting.

Asia United Bank (AUB) and its subsidiaries recorded a substantial net income of PHP 3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026, owing to sustained core lending momentum , enhanced operational efficiency , and a strengthened capital position .

The borrower reported a net interest margin of 5.3% in the period, which was higher than the previous year's 5.1%. The bank's return on equity reached 19.3%, while its return on assets was an impressive 3.2%. Loans and receivables increased by 9.4% year-on-year to reach PHP 276.2 billion. Simultaneously, total deposits grew by 8.9% to PHP 335.5 billion.

The bank's CASA-to-total deposits ratio climbed to 78% from 69% in the preceding year. AUB also strengthened its capital position, with its capital adequacy ratio improving to 19.3% and its common equity tier 1 ratio rising to 18.7%. Despite proactively increasing credit provisions by PHP 331.3 million, AUB maintained a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 0.44% and an NPL coverage ratio of 111.2%. The bank's cost-to-income ratio improved to 30.4% from 32.6% in the preceding quarter.

J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank recognized AUB for its automation of international fund transfer rates, with rates reaching 99.3% for US dollar payments. The bank was also named 'Best Managed Funds' by CFA Society Philippines for its AUB Peso Investment Fund and AUB Gold Dollar Fund. These achievements signify AUB's ability to maintain parity and growth in a ‘permacrisis’ setting.

AUB employees and officers were praised for their dedication to delivering world-class services





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Asia United Bank Net Income Core Lending Momentum Operational Efficiency Capital Position Loans And Receivables Deposits CASA-To-Total Deposits Ratio Non-Performing Loan Ratio Return On Equity Return On Assets Cost-To-Income Ratio Credit Provisions Manila Inclusive Financial System Foundation

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