AshCo fans unite! Watch 'Aisle Two, I Love You' on Regal Studio Presents this Sunday

In an episode of Regal Studio Presents, Ashley Sarmiento and Marco Masa portray Nicole and AJ in a story of unexpected connection born of workplace tension. As the competition intensifies, Nicole thinks of a plan to make AJ fall in love with her to distract him from selling. Yet, as she spends more time with him, she begins to develop her own feelings. Will Nicole achieve her dream of becoming Employee of the Month, or will they end up winning each other's hearts instead? Don't miss this episode and catch Regal Studio Presents every Sunday, 2:00 PM on GMA-7. Global Pinoys can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www.GMANetwork.com.

AshCo fans unite! Expect a feel-good afternoon this Sunday (May 17), as Ashley Sarmiento and Marco Masa pair up in an episode of Regal Studio Presents .

Titled "Aisle Two, I Love You," Ashley and Marco portray Nicole and AJ in a story of unexpected connection born of workplace tension. Marking her very first job as a grocery staff, Nicole is determined to excel and sets her sights on winning Employee of the Month to help fund her college education.

However, she quickly clashes with AJ, another newcomer she finds arrogant. AJ is equally determined to win the same title, hoping to use the bonus to buy medicine for his sick mother. As the competition intensifies, Nicole thinks of a plan, making AJ fall in love with her to distract him from selling. Yet, as she spends more time with him, she begins to develop her own feelings.

Will Nicole achieve her dream of becoming Employee of the Month, or will they end up winning each other's hearts instead? Don't miss this episode and catch Regal Studio Presents every Sunday, 2:00 PM on GMA-7. Global Pinoys can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV. For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www. GMANetwork.com





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Ashco Regal Studio Presents Ashley Sarmiento Marco Masa Nicole And AJ Unexpected Connection Workplace Tension Grocery Staff Employee Of The Month College Education Competition Plan Fall In Love Develop Feelings

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