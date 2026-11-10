ASEAN Summit Toll Lanes Prioritize Delegates in Metro Manila Nov 13-18

The Toll Regulatory Board reserves ASEAN-marked toll lanes for summit delegates from November 13 to 18, so drivers should use standard ETC and cash lanes.

The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has announced that ASEAN-marked toll lanes on major Metro Manila roads, including the Skyway and the South Luzon Expressway, will be prioritized for delegates and summit attendees from November 13 to 18. The announcement comes as government agencies ramp up traffic preparations across Metro Manila ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The 49th ASEAN Summit will take place from November 16 to 18 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City. The gathering will bring together state leaders and dialogue partners from Southeast Asia and other parts of the world. Motorists who regularly pass the PICC area may already have noticed heavier traffic caused by road closures put in place for the event.

Also read Philippine Police to Deploy 19,869 Personnel for ASEAN Summit Security

How the ASEAN Toll Lane Prioritization Works

The TRB says that from November 13 to 18, motorists should use the standard 'ETC' and cash lanes when entering or exiting tollways. The designated ASEAN lanes can be identified through overhead signage, and ordinary drivers are asked to avoid them during this period.

The TRB also asks motorists to give way to official convoy vehicles on the affected roads. The lane arrangement applies to tollways such as the Skyway and the South Luzon Expressway, so drivers using these routes during the prioritization window should check signage before choosing a lane.

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Why Drivers Could Be Redirected During the Summit

The TRB warns that motorists who do not use the standard toll lanes may be redirected. Commuters travelling within the metro are specifically told to line up at the standard toll lanes to avoid being redirected while the summit is underway.

The prioritization period starts three days before the summit opens on November 16. Drivers should therefore note that the lane rules apply from November 13, not only on the days of the summit itself, and plan their departure times with that timeline in mind.

Traffic Planning Advice for Metro Manila Commuters

November 16 to 18 will be special non-working days for those in Metro Manila, according to the report. Residents who plan trips during those days should factor in both the summit schedule and the road closures near the PICC when setting their routes.

The TRB further asks motorists to plan their travels accordingly and thanks them for their cooperation and patience. Checking overhead signage at tollway entrances and exits remains the most direct way for drivers to confirm which lanes are reserved for ASEAN delegations and which are open to the general public.