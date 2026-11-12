ASEAN Summit Preparations Cause Metro Manila Traffic Delays for Senate Impeachment Trial

Heavy traffic in Metro Manila due to ASEAN Summit preparations caused delays for senators attending Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial. MMDA urges public understanding of road closures and signage updates.

Preparations for the upcoming ASEAN Summit triggered significant traffic congestion across Metro Manila on Thursday, disrupting daily commutes and creating logistical challenges for government officials. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority reported that heavy evening traffic persisted in both the southbound and northbound lanes of EDSA, particularly in the Makati City section approaching Ayala Avenue. These conditions were not isolated to major expressways, as numerous areas within the capital region experienced similar gridlock due to the extensive security and infrastructure measures implemented for the regional summit.

Senate Impeachment Trial Delayed Due to Congestion

The severe traffic conditions directly impacted the schedule of the Senate impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte, with several senator-judges arriving late to the proceedings. Francis Escudero, serving as the presiding officer of the Senate impeachment proceedings, addressed the situation by formally adjusting the morning schedule to accommodate the delays. He acknowledged the challenging transportation environment caused by the ongoing seasonal factors and the heightened security preparations associated with the ASEAN Summit.

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Escudero stated that he would adjust the roll call time to 11 a.m. to allow the senator-judges sufficient time to navigate the congested roads. He explicitly ordered the Senate journal and official record to reflect this administrative decision and the intention of the presiding officer to ensure all participants could arrive. This adjustment highlights the direct intersection of high-level diplomatic events and domestic legislative duties in the Philippines capital.

MMDA Infrastructure Updates and Security Measures

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has proactively advised the public that traffic volumes will remain elevated in the days leading up to the ASEAN gathering. To mitigate confusion and guide drivers through the altered road networks, the agency has installed new overhead signages throughout key thoroughfares. Ronnel de Sagun, an MMDA personnel member, explained that these updates are designed specifically to guide motorists through the pre-ASEAN preparation zones.

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Infrastructure adjustments are visible on the ground as well, with workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways actively painting sidewalks and managing construction zones. In Guadalupe, construction activities on certain sidewalk portions have been paused and cordoned off using bollards to ensure safety and maintain clear pathways for pedestrians and vehicles alike. These physical changes to the urban landscape are part of the broader effort to secure the area for the international event.

Public Appeals for Understanding and Cooperation

Government officials are urging citizens to exercise patience and understanding as they navigate the city during this period of heightened security and activity. Nicko Mendoza, an MMDA traffic enforcer, noted that authorities have limited ability to alter the security protocols mandated for the summit. He emphasized that the public had been notified several days in advance about the anticipated heavy traffic, and he expressed hope that motorists would appreciate the necessity of these temporary inconveniences.

Mendoza stated that the traffic orders are directive in nature and are intended to ensure the smooth operation of the ASEAN Summit. He reiterated that while traffic enforcers and police officers are present at intersections to manage flow, the volume of vehicles exceeds standard capacity due to the strategic road closures and security perimeters. The collective goal remains to balance the logistical demands of hosting an international summit with the daily mobility needs of Metro Manila residents.

Long-term Implications for Capital Logistics

The disruption caused by the ASEAN Summit preparations serves as a reminder of the complex logistics required to host major international events in dense urban environments. The coordination between various government agencies, including the MMDA, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Senate, is critical to minimizing additional friction beyond the obvious traffic issues. As the event approaches, the sustained presence of security personnel and infrastructure workers will likely continue to shape the commuting experience for millions of residents.

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Observations from Thursday indicate that the congestion is not merely a temporary spike but a sustained condition tied to the specific timeline of the ASEAN preparations. The decision by Senate leadership to formally adjust trial schedules demonstrates an adaptive approach to governance under these exceptional circumstances. As the region prepares for the summit, the interplay between diplomatic obligations and domestic administrative functions remains a central focus for both officials and the general public navigating the capital.