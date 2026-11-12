ASEAN Summit 2026: Philippines Hosts Leaders Amid Global Turmoil

ASEAN leaders gather in Manila for the 49th Summit on November 15-17, addressing Myanmar crisis, South China Sea tensions, and US-China rivalry.

The 49th ASEAN Summit convenes in Manila, Philippines, from November 15 to November 17, bringing together regional leaders against a backdrop of unprecedented global and local instability. Hosted by the Philippines, this annual gathering addresses one of the most complex political landscapes the Association of Southeast Asian Nations has ever faced. The summit occurs as the bloc navigates the economic fallout from the Iran war, intensifying rivalry between the United States and China, and persistent internal conflicts.

ASEAN was established on August 8, 1967, with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. Since then, the organization has expanded to include Brunei in 1984, Vietnam in 1995, Laos and Myanmar in 1997, Cambodia in 1999, and most recently, Timor-Leste, which joined as the 11th member in October 2025. This growth has transformed the bloc into a significant global economic force, though it struggles with internal cohesion.

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Economic Scale and Integration Challenges

The combined gross domestic product of the 11 ASEAN members totals $4.3 trillion, ranking it as the fifth-largest economy in the world if treated as a single entity. Goods trade within the region stands at $4.4 trillion according to ASEAN data. The ASEAN Economic Community aims to create a single market and production base, but non-tariff barriers and uneven progress across member states continue to limit full integration. Collective action remains difficult due to vast political, economic, and social differences among members.

These internal divisions are further complicated by varying security ties with major powers. Four member states have formal claims in the South China Sea, creating divergent priorities regarding maritime disputes. The bloc has historically relied on consensus-based approaches to build a regional order, yet these mechanisms often slow decision-making and dilute responses to urgent crises. The lack of enforcement powers means ASEAN cannot compel governments to change course when principles of non-interference conflict with immediate security needs.

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Regional Conflicts and Security Crises

ASEAN centrality, the principle that Southeast Asian nations should remain at the center of regional institutions, faces growing pressure as major powers pursue external groupings. The bloc organizes forums that bring China, the United States, Russia, Japan, and India together, but its ability to shape the agenda is tested by US-China rivalry. The 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis previously exposed vulnerabilities, leading to the 2000 Chiang Mai Initiative, a $240-billion regional financial safety net. In 2026, ASEAN added a facility for rapid liquidity during shocks like pandemics, but political crises remain harder to resolve.

Political and security crises have proven particularly stubborn for the organization. The conflict in civil war-torn Myanmar, the ongoing tension between Thailand and Cambodia, and disputes in the South China Sea test the consensus-based approach. The Philippines, as current chair, has prioritized energy security and artificial intelligence on the agenda for the upcoming summit. These priorities emerge as the Middle East conflict threatens fuel supplies and prices, making energy security an urgent regional concern.

Diplomatic Engagements and Future Steps

The expected agenda includes discussions on transboundary pollution, following months of Indonesian wildfires that choked Singapore and Malaysia. While a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia has held since December, the underlying border dispute remains unresolved. The ASEAN five-point Myanmar peace plan has failed to halt fighting, highlighting the limitations of diplomatic frameworks in the face of active military conflict. Meanwhile, South China Sea tensions persist as the bloc continues negotiating a code of conduct with China amidst ongoing confrontations.

On the sidelines of the November 15 to November 17 summit, US-China rivalry is expected to be prominent. The White House has announced that President Donald Trump will hold a special summit with ASEAN on November 17. Additionally, President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the event. These high-level engagements underscore the shifting dynamics of regional diplomacy as smaller nations attempt to maintain centrality amid great power competition.