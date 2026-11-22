ASEAN science diplomats in Cebu signed a landmark agreement to advance quantum technology research, cybersecurity, and ethical governance across Southeast Asia.

Science diplomats from across Southeast Asia formalized a historic cooperation agreement focused on the rapid advancement of quantum technologies. This pivotal moment occurred during the Quantum Information Science and Technology Conference, which took place at the University of San Carlos in Cebu City. The gathering served as a critical platform for regional nations to align their scientific strategies and elevate the global understanding of this transformative field.

ASEAN Quantum Innovation Framework Established

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) officially declared its support for accelerating quantum innovation through this new collaborative framework. Spearheaded by the Philippines as the primary initiator of the event, the agreement underscores a united regional front in the global race for technological superiority. The document sets the stage for shared research infrastructure and coordinated policy development among member states.

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Participants engaged in intensive technical sessions and high-level dialogues that examined the real-world applications of quantum algorithms. The discussions extended beyond pure theory to address hardware development, clean energy solutions, space exploration initiatives, and disaster risk reduction strategies. These practical applications highlight the tangible societal impacts that quantum computing can deliver to everyday life and emergency response systems.

Stakeholder Voices and Strategic Goals

Key figures at the conference included Asean Science Diplomats chairman Glenn Banaguas and Bobby Corpus Jr., president of the Quantum Computing Society of the Philippines. Their leadership helped unite scientific experts with policy advocates to ensure that Asean nations co-develop quantum solutions. The goal is to create technologies that deliver tangible, positive impacts for communities both within Southeast Asia and around the world.

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Banaguas emphasized that true scientific progress is defined by the compassion behind its purpose rather than just the complexity of the machines. He stated that harnessing the transformative potential of quantum computing can unlock solutions to the planet's most urgent environmental and humanitarian challenges. This perspective frames quantum technology not just as a commercial asset, but as a bridge toward a safer, greener, and more equitable future for all.

Implementation and Future Roadmap

The agreement aligns directly with the Asean Science Diplomacy Plan of Action spanning from 2026 to 2035. It also supports the broader Asean Plan of Action on Science, Technology and Innovation for the same period. These long-term plans establish a cooperative foundation for shared research infrastructure and post-quantum cybersecurity readiness across the region.

Through this structured framework, Asean Science Diplomats and partner institutions aim to deepen public understanding of quantum science. Efforts will focus on democratizing access to quantum tools and expanding technical training pipelines for scientists, educators, and industry practitioners. Cross-border academic exchanges are also a key component of this strategy to ensure widespread technical competency throughout Southeast Asia.