ASEAN Signs Digital Economy Framework Agreement, Marcos Hands It to ASEAN Secretary-General

ASEAN member states signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) on Saturday, and President Marcos Jr. handed the signed pact to ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn on Sunday. The agreement aims to boost cross-border digital trade for nearly 680 million people.

Trade, investment, and economic leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN) on Saturday signed a landmark pact establishing a region-wide framework for cross-border digital trade and e-commerce, the first agreement of its kind in the world.

On Sunday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. handed over the signed Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) to ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn. The DEFA was signed on Saturday.

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The ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) was signed by Philippine Trade Secretary Cristina Roque along with Cambodia Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul; Brunei Darussalam Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Dato Seri Setia Dr. Haji Abdul Manaf Bin Haji; Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlagga Hartarto; Lao PDR Vice Minister of Industry and Commerce Manothong Vongsay, Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani; Myanmar Union Minister for National Planning, Investment, and Foreign Economic Relations Aug Kyaw Hoe; Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Thailand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Sthumpun; Timor-Leste Vice Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment Francisco Kalbuadi Lay; and Viet-Nam Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai.

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DEFA Aims to Reduce Digital Trade Barriers

The ASEAN DEFA aims to reduce barriers to cross-border digital trade, data transfers, and electronic payments. For foreign businesses, it could simplify regional transactions and reduce duplicated compliance requirements. Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said the agreement would help facilitate easier financial transactions for nearly 680 million people in the region.

The DEFA aims to strengthen digital cooperation and promote a more integrated digital economy across the region, including through improved digital trade, cross-border transactions, and connectivity. In her remarks, Roque said that the signing of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, or DEFA, "marks a defining moment in ASEAN's economic integration and in our collective ambition to shape the future of the digital economy.

" "After years of negotiations, consultations, and hard work, we are here to turn that ambition into a shared regional commitment. DEFA opens a new chapter in ASEAN cooperation, one that brings our economies closer together, extends the benefits of trade beyond physical borders, and positions our region to compete in an increasingly digital world," she said. ASEAN's digital economy is also poised to double its value from an estimated $1 trillion to $2 trillion by 2030.

"With ASEAN's digital economy set to double to $2 trillion by 2030, DEFA will be an engine for dynamic growth," Hourn said in 2025. He said the DEFA was a new strategic roadmap for the region to address the complexities and opportunities of the digital economy.

Roque Calls DEFA Landmark Global Achievement

"DEFA is a landmark achievement, not only for ASEAN, but for the global digital economy. As the world's first region-wide digital economy agreement of its kind, it places ASEAN at the forefront of efforts to build a more connected, trusted, and inclusive digital future," Roque said.

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"The world's first region-wide digital economy agreement, DEFA will harmonize digital trade rules and unlock the potential of ASEAN's digital economy," Hourn said. He said the "digital economy is booming, with virtual platforms becoming the primary engines of innovation, commerce and human connection.

" The Philippine Trade chief noted that the DEFA provides a common framework for a more seamless, secure, and interconnected ASEAN digital marketplace.

Key Areas of Cooperation in Digital Trade

It brings together key areas of cooperation, including: • Digital trade and cross-border e-commerce, to make it easier for businesses to offer goods and services across ASEAN markets; • Electronic payments and digital identity, to facilitate more seamless, efficient, and trusted digital transactions; • Cross-border data flows and data protection, to support the responsible movement of information while strengthening trust and safeguards; • Cybersecurity and online consumer protection, to strengthen regional cooperation against cyber threats, online scams, and digital risks; and • Emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to encourage innovation and prepare our economies for the opportunities and challenges ahead.

"These are interconnected building blocks of a regional digital economy where businesses can transact more easily, consumers can participate with greater confidence, and innovation can move more freely across borders," Roque said. "For our MSMEs, this means greater opportunities to reach customers across ASEAN, access digital platforms, and participate in regional value chains. For consumers, it means safer online transactions and stronger protection of personal information.

For our workers, it means new opportunities in e-commerce, IT-BPM, digital services, and the creative industries, alongside the skills needed to succeed in these growing sectors," she added.