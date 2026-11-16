All 11 ASEAN countries have signed an Enhanced Memorandum of Understanding on the ASEAN Power Grid, paving the way for regional cross-border electricity trading with an estimated $764 billion to $800 billion in needed investment through 2045.

All 11 Southeast Asian nations have completed the signing of an Enhanced Memorandum of Understanding on the ASEAN Power Grid, bringing the region one step closer to an interconnected electricity network that could eventually allow countries to buy and sell power across borders.

The agreement officially entered into force on Sunday, November 15, during the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila. It updates and expands the original APG Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2007 to support regional electricity integration, particularly multilateral electricity trading. According to ASEAN, the enhanced agreement covers cooperation on infrastructure planning, institutional arrangements, policy and regulatory development, and access to financing, including for overland transmission lines and subsea power cables.

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ASEAN Power Grid Financing Estimates

The ASEAN Power Grid aims to connect the electricity networks of the 10 member countries. The program is targeted for completion by 2045. ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said, As we advance towards ASEAN Community Vision 2045, we welcome our partners and investors to translate this commitment into projects that deliver reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity for our peoples. Financing the grid will be costly.

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The World Bank Group estimates that achieving the APG over the next 20 years will require an estimated $800 billion in generation and transmission investments. ASEAN's own estimate is even higher, at $764 billion covering both power generation and transmission through 2045, assuming high adoption of renewable energy. The enhanced MOU encourages pooling resources among governments, the private sector, and financial institutions to finance power grid projects.

It is complemented by the ASEAN Power Grid Financing Initiative, which brings together ASEAN, the Asian Development Bank, and the World Bank to help prepare projects and mobilize funding. Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the ADB, World Bank, and other development-focused financial institutions have indicated their interest in financing this, depending on the project proposal.

She added that as ASEAN Chair in 2026, the Philippines looks forward to working with fellow Member States and partners to advance cross-border electricity trade, attract investment and deliver a stronger ASEAN Power Grid for our communities and economies. Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said investors will view the signing of all ASEAN members in the enhanced MOU as a strong positive sign, which could unlock big amounts of investments and pave the way for more detailed feasibility studies on interconnections.

Benefits For The Philippines

For the Philippines, the benefits could be significant. Connecting to neighboring countries could allow the country to import electricity when domestic supplies are tight. Beyond improving reliability, it could also help move the Philippines away from expensive and dirty fossil fuel generation. According to the Department of Energy, the APG can help diversify power resources, improve power system resilience, and support renewable energy integration.

But connecting the grids will be neither cheap nor easy. The Philippines itself operates three major electricity grids, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, which are now interconnected but still face transmission constraints. It was only in 2023 that the P52-billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project was energized, allowing electricity to flow between the two regions. The country this year experienced yellow and red alerts, with parts of the Visayas experiencing rotational power outages caused mainly by power plant outages compounded by transmission constraints.

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Infrastructure And Investment Challenges

Connecting the Philippines to the rest of ASEAN would require another major investment in submarine cables, alongside improvements to domestic transmission infrastructure. Around $27 billion in investment is needed for the Philippines, while some $300 billion is needed to expand and modernize domestic electricity grids. ASEAN is targeting fully integrated regional electricity grid operations by 2045, although individual connections could be developed earlier.

Another major challenge could be power market integration, which ASEAN said would follow a voluntary, stepwise approach that takes into account policies, laws, and regulations of the participating countries. Garin told Rappler in a press conference on Tuesday, November 17: It will be by steps, voluntary because we won't be forcing any country that will not participate. But with the signature of everyone in the enhanced MOU, that's a clear indication already of their participation.

Participation in regional electricity market integration will remain voluntary and subject to each country's national policies, laws and regulations. For now, no firm construction timetable has been set, with ASEAN acknowledging that further development of technical, regulatory and commercial frameworks will be essential to translate this foundation into bankable investments. The push for greater regional energy connectivity gained momentum at the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu last May, when leaders pushed for submarine power cables connecting the region's island economies.

This continued during the ASEAN energy ministers' meeting in Manila last October, when all member countries at the time reached a consensus on the agreement. With all ASEAN countries now supporting an interconnected grid, the proposal moves down to more detailed technical, legal, and financial levels of discussion.

On November 15, the Philippines' Department of Energy also separately signed a two-year research agreement with the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, which includes technical studies supporting the Philippines' participation in the regional grid. The APG was a key energy priority of the Philippine chairmanship this year. The Philippines will formally hand over the ASEAN chairmanship to Singapore on Nov. 17, with the latter set to lead the regional bloc in 2027.