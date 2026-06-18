ASEAN-Russia Summit in Kazan Yields 35-Year Roadmap for Deepened Strategic Partnership

At the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, leaders adopted the Kazan Declaration 2026 and a Comprehensive Plan of Action (2026-2030), charting a course for expanded cooperation in trade, security, energy, and sustainable development while affirming a shared vision for a multipolar world order.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ) and Russia have significantly advanced their strategic partnership during a commemorative summit held in Kazan, Russia , marking 35 years of dialogue relations.

The summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., resulted in the adoption of the Kazan Declaration 2026 and a comprehensive plan of action designed to deepen cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas. This summit underscores a mutual commitment to building a more integrated and resilient partnership that addresses both regional and global challenges while fostering sustainable development and mutual prosperity for the peoples of ASEAN and Russia.

The core outcome documents include the ASEAN-Russia Comprehensive Plan of Action for 2026-2030, a Joint Statement on Energy Cooperation, and a Concept Paper on the same. President Marcos emphasized that these documents provide a detailed roadmap for expanding practical cooperation and delivering tangible benefits. The plan outlines specific collaborative avenues such as maritime cooperation, biological safety and security, combating transnational crimes, trade and investment, energy and food security, and sustainable development.

The Kazan Declaration explicitly acknowledges that enhanced cooperation serves the immediate and long-term interests of both parties and the broader region. President Putin highlighted the strategic dimensions of the partnership, stating the documents reflect a shared commitment to building a just, democratic, and multipolar world order based on international law and the UN Charter. Discussions during the summit extended beyond bilateral ties to address wider regional dynamics.

Leaders explored opportunities for greater engagement between ASEAN and major Eurasian entities, namely the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). President Marcos welcomed Russia's continued engagement with Southeast Asia and its support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture. Both sides advocated for a qualitative and quantitative improvement in mutual trade, optimizing its structure, and expanding mutual investments.

They also stressed the importance of boosting food and energy security, advancing cooperation in science and technology, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. The leaders committed to ensuring that the summit's momentum translates into concrete outcomes and meaningful, sustained cooperation in the years ahead





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ASEAN Russia Kazan Declaration ASEAN-Russia Summit Vladimir Putin Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Comprehensive Plan Of Action Strategic Partnership Multilateralism Eurasian Economic Union Shanghai Cooperation Organization

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