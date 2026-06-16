ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit and Marcos' Meeting with Putin

The International Media Center (IMC) at the Mactan World Museum is set for May 5, 2026, ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be traveling to Russia to attend a commemorative summit to celebrate the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia’s 35 years of ties. Marcos will also have a bilateral meeting with Russian President Marcos and his delegation. The meeting will bring together the leaders of ASEAN and Russia, to commemorate 35 years of dialogue relations and to chart the future direction of this partnership. Marcos’ meeting with Putin, the first ever since he assumed the presidency, will also be a meeting to monitor, if not to show silent concern over, the evolving situation and armed hostilities in Ukraine.

This is AI-generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. The International Media Center (IMC) at the Mactan World Museum is set for May 5, 2026, ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be traveling to Russia to attend a commemorative summit to celebrate the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia’s 35 years of ties. Marcos will also have a bilateral meeting with Russian President Marcos and his delegation. The meeting will bring together the leaders of ASEAN and Russia, to commemorate 35 years of dialogue relations and to chart the future direction of this partnership.

The ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit holds particular significance for the Philippines, as it will mark President Marcos’ first visit to the Russian Federation as president. During the summit, the bloc and Moscow are expected to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual trust, including the Kazan Declaration 2026 and the ASEAN-Russia Comprehensive Plan of Action 2026-2030.

Marcos’ meeting with Putin, the first ever since he assumed the presidency, will also be a meeting to monitor, if not to show silent concern over, the evolving situation and armed hostilities in Ukraine. Myanmar, a country whose participation in ASEAN has been constrained, is ASEAN’s country-coordinator for ASEAN-Russia dialogue relations. The Marcos-Putin summit will provide an opportunity to explore ways to further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly energy security and food security.

Manila wants to frame the Marcos-Putin summit as a tribute to decades of bilateral ties and a benefit to the region. The DFA also wants to frame the meeting in the context of the ASEAN chairship





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ASEAN Russia Commemorative Summit President Marcos Bilateral Meeting Kazan Declaration 2026 ASEAN-Russia Comprehensive Plan Of Action 2026 Ukraine Myanmar ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations Marcos-Putin Summit Energy Security Food Security

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