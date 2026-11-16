ASEAN Reiterates Myanmar Ban as Civil War Violence Persists

Southeast Asian leaders extend the ban on Myanmar's military chief from summits citing failure to stop civilian attacks under the 2021 peace plan.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations extended the ban on Myanmar's military chief from attending regional summits on Sunday in Manila. This stern rebuke followed a review of the five-point peace plan and confirmed that the country's armed forces continue to attack civilians. The decision was made during the bloc's annual meetings opened in the Philippine capital on November 15, 2026.

Myanmar remains a member of the eleven-nation regional bloc, yet its leadership has failed to comply with the 2021 peace agreement. The military-backed government continues to face scrutiny as violence spreads across the nation. The leaders stated that insufficient progress in implementing the peace plan necessitated the continuation of the exclusion.

Also read ASEAN Maintains Strict Stance on Myanmar Participation Despite Calls for Policy Shift

Core Details of the Diplomatic Sanctions

Myanmar is barred from sending its leader or foreign minister to any ASEAN summit until meaningful progress occurs. The five-point consensus approved in April 2021 calls for an immediate end to hostilities and dialogue mediated by the regional bloc. Under the current ban, the country can only be represented by lower-level career diplomats at these events.

Myanmar was originally scheduled to hold the rotating ASEAN chair this year but lost the role due to the civil strife. The Philippines assumed the chairmanship and is currently hosting the meetings in Pasay City. The exclusion ensures that the military junta does not gain the diplomatic legitimacy sought through high-level attendance.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions on Civilian Targeting

ASEAN leaders expressed deep concern over the continued targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure. They urged the armed forces, security forces, and other armed groups to de-escalate violence immediately. The leaders demanded enhanced trust-building efforts from all parties involved in the ongoing conflict.

United Nations rights investigators reported last month that the military-backed government intentionally attacks civilians to terrorize them. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners recorded more than 8,600 killings and 32,406 arrests as of Friday. Independent tallies show that security forces are responsible for the bulk of these casualties and detentions.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, who serves as ASEAN's special envoy to Myanmar, emphasized the step-by-step monitoring of the situation. She stated that displacement and bombings continue, requiring careful observation of how the junta tackles the crisis. The three-day summit includes scheduled talks with world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

Min Aung Hlaing led the February 2021 overthrow of the elected government and was sworn in as president in April. Critics dismissed the subsequent elections as a sham to consolidate power. Despite visits to Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, he remains largely isolated internationally while the peace plan remains the main reference for resolving the crisis.