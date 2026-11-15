ASEAN Opens Phased Return for Myanmar at Manila Summit, Adopts Migrant Worker Declaration

ASEAN leaders agreed to a phased, progress-based approach that could gradually restore Myanmar's full political representation if it makes sustained progress on the Five-Point Consensus. The summit also adopted a declaration on fair recruitment of migrant workers, with the Philippines pushing for zero placement fees.

Southeast Asia n leaders have opened a path to a possible step-by-step return of Myanmar's political representatives to high-level ASEAN meetings, contingent on sustained and concrete progress in implementing the bloc's Five-Point Consensus.

The decision was adopted on Sunday, November 15, during the first day of the 49th ASEAN Summit retreat at the Coconut Palace in Pasay City, as leaders agreed to pursue calibrated engagement with Myanmar through a phased and progress-based approach. ASEAN leaders reiterated deep concern over the insufficient progress in implementing the Five-Point Consensus, a framework adopted after Myanmar's 2021 military coup. They also noted the conclusion of the three phases of Myanmar's general elections without explicitly endorsing their validity.

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Lazaro Outlines Step-By-Step Myanmar Peace Plan

Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, who also serves as ASEAN's special envoy on Myanmar, said the step-by-step approach depends on whether Myanmar adheres to the peace plan. The first step is cessation of hostilities, she said. We want to see how Myanmar responds to that because right now there are still certain bombings and displacement of Myanmar people, Lazaro said in a press briefing on Sunday evening.

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Step-by-step, we give it to them, how they are going to tackle this issue, and we monitor that. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., chairing the annual summit in Manila, said the 11-member bloc agreed to pursue constructive and principled engagement while adhering to the Five-Point Consensus. He expressed hope that ASEAN could advance the implementation of the peace plan.

Marcos said leaders should ask what more can we do for Myanmar as the crisis continued to displace families, disrupt communities and affect the country's youth. The framework calls for an immediate end to violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, and offers the bloc's mediation and humanitarian assistance. The summit is under pressure to ease a five-year ban on Myanmar's military-backed leaders attending high-level meetings, after Thailand and several other members stepped up engagement despite Myanmar's civil war.

Myanmar Seeks Normalization Amid Civil War Crisis

The army-backed government wants to normalize ties with ASEAN after its leaders were barred from summits in 2021 for not de-escalating conflict. Since the military ousted Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, Myanmar has been in turmoil. The United Nations estimates the civil war has killed 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million. Coup leader-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing's military has received support from China, India and Russia.

His administration has gained increasing international recognition in recent months, including secret talks with US officials as the Trump administration reverses years of isolation. Lazaro said on Saturday there would be no easing of ASEAN's approach toward Myanmar, although a review of the five-point plan and various proposals concerning Myanmar's participation remained under discussion and would ultimately be decided by leaders. The document adopted on Sunday keeps existing restrictions in place while making the possibility of gradual restoration more explicit.

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ASEAN Adopts Declaration To Curb Abusive Recruitment

ASEAN has barred Myanmar's political leaders from attending ASEAN summits and foreign ministers' meetings since 2021, allowing only non-political representatives to participate. The new decision opens the door for a possible gradual restoration of Myanmar's full political representation, subject to sustained and concrete progress. Also on Sunday, Southeast Asian leaders adopted a declaration to curb abusive recruitment of migrant workers, with the Philippines pushing for zero placement fees across the region.

The ASEAN Declaration on Fair, Ethical and Sustainable Recruitment for Empowered Migrant Workers was endorsed at the summit. Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the declaration prohibits excessive recruitment fees, tightens the licensing of recruitment agencies and promotes access to justice for workers. He said the number of Filipinos being monitored in Myanmar's scam hubs had fallen from the 1,500 figure cited months earlier.

There is nothing wrong with the visa-free system, it is a time-honored ASEAN tradition, Cacdac said, adding that a recruiter offering a visa-free arrangement for work abroad is a sign of illegal recruitment or human trafficking. Assistant Secretary Levinson Alcantara, the chief negotiator for Manila, said the declaration aims for zero placement fees across the bloc, but a uniform benchmark has yet to be set.

He said the pact has no mechanism to sanction erring countries and relies on capacity building and regular progress reporting. Canada and Australia, through the International Labour Organization and the International Organization for Migration, have signed on to fund projects, Alcantara said. The soonest that we can have as an initial implementation of the declaration following the declaration would probably be early 2027, he added.