ASEAN Summit Proceedings Unchanged Despite Trump's Late Arrival

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the 49th ASEAN Summit agenda will proceed as scheduled, including the closing ceremony and handover to Singapore, despite President Trump arriving minutes late.

The program of activities of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN) Summit will proceed as scheduled even though US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive minutes before the international conference concludes.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Dominic Xavier Dax Imperial, spokesperson for ASEAN Affairs, reported on the matter in a press briefing on Friday. He stated that the late arrival of the US President would not disrupt the timeline of events or require any postponements of the scheduled agenda items. Imperial emphasized the commitment of the organizers to maintain the strict schedule set for the summit proceedings in the Philippines.

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ASEAN US Special Summit Schedule

The official clarified that the day will culminate with the ASEAN-US Special Summit as originally planned. He reiterated that the Summit will still take place despite the late arrival of President Trump, ensuring no gaps in the diplomatic program. Based on the ASEAN organizer's advisory, Trump is scheduled to arrive in the Philippines at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

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This timing places his arrival just before the closing ceremony of the ASEAN Summit, which is set to end at 5:45 p.m. The spokesperson for ASEAN-related matters spoke at the International Media Center regarding the logistics of the high-profile visit. Imperial confirmed that all scheduled events would proceed as planned, highlighting the importance of the ceremonial aspects of the summit. Specifically, the ceremonial handover of the ASEAN Chairship to Singapore is scheduled to take place during the closing ceremony.

This transition marks the end of the Philippines' rotation as the chair of the regional bloc and the beginning of Singapore's term. The official stressed that preparations for the closing ceremony remain a top priority for the host country's organizing committee. Nothing will be pushed back, according to Imperial, regarding the preparations especially on the closing ceremony. This assurance was given when asked directly if Trump's late afternoon arrival would delay the summit's activities.

Trump Arrival and Protests

Trump is set to arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, half an hour before the closing of the Asean Summit. His attendance has raised concerns among several civil society groups in the country. Many organizations have announced protests to denounce his visit to the Philippines due to his political stance. Despite these concerns, the diplomatic schedule remains firm and will follow the established timeline without deviation.

ASEAN leaders are expected to arrive in the Philippines starting Nov. 14 for the 2026 summit preparations. The tight schedule ensures that all bilateral and multilateral meetings occur within the designated timeframes. The ASEAN-US Special Summit will serve as the final major event of the summit series. This session is expected to cover key economic and security cooperation topics between the US and the regional bloc.

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The decision to proceed as planned reflects the high level of coordination between the host nation and international partners.