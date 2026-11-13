ASEAN Ministers Address Energy Crisis And Geopolitical Tensions In Manila

Southeast Asian foreign ministers gather in Manila for high-stakes diplomacy focusing on rising energy costs, the South China Sea, and Myanmar amid global instability and an approaching El Nino.

Southeast Asian foreign ministers convened in Manila on Saturday to address a complex web of regional and global challenges that threaten economic stability and security across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN). Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the urgent need for collective action as the bloc grapples with surging energy costs, escalating security tensions, and the impending threat of the El Nino weather phenomenon. The meetings in Pasay City serve as a critical diplomatic precursor to the broader ASEAN summit scheduled for November 15 to 17, where leaders from major powers including the United States, China, and Japan will engage in extensive talks.

Energy Security Challenges And Economic Pressure

Import-dependent economies in Southeast Asia are currently facing severe financial strain due to skyrocketing fuel prices, which have significantly squeezed household budgets and increased operational costs for businesses. These elevated energy costs have exacerbated inflationary pressures across the region, prompting calls for a more unified regional response to energy security vulnerabilities. While proposals for a shared regional oil stockpile are still under active study, the immediate focus remains on finding coordinated solutions to mitigate the economic fallout from these global market disruptions.

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Geopolitical Tensions And US Diplomatic Role

US President Donald Trump is set to attend the upcoming summit in Manila, where his recent comments regarding Iran have provided some reassurance to volatile energy markets. Trump indicated that he is unlikely to order new military strikes on Iran following appeals from countries such as Qatar, a stance that has slightly eased concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies. Despite this diplomatic cooling, the prospect of renewed military action remains a lingering concern for fuel-importing nations in the region, making the Manila meetings a crucial platform for discussing broader geopolitical stability and its economic implications.

Myanmar Crisis Tests ASEAN Unity

The ongoing political crisis in Myanmar presents a significant test for ASEAN's ability to maintain a cohesive common position, as the bloc seeks to address the turmoil that has persisted since the military seized power in 2021. Philippine foreign ministry spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial confirmed that leaders will review the implementation of the five-point consensus framework during the summit, with the outcome to be reflected in a negotiated document issued after the meetings. The situation in Myanmar has been exacerbated by the military's receipt of support from China, India, and Russia, while the Trump administration's reversal of previous isolation policies has led to secret talks and increasing international recognition for the junta's leadership.

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South China Sea Negotiations Progress

Diplomatic discussions regarding the South China Sea are expected to feature prominently in the agenda, with negotiations on a long-delayed Code of Conduct approximately 70 percent complete according to Philippine officials. This figure represents overall progress in the negotiation process rather than a specific proportion of agreed text, highlighting the delicate nature of the talks between ASEAN members and China. The resolution of these maritime disputes is considered vital for maintaining regional peace and facilitating unimpeded trade, which is essential for the economic recovery of nations heavily reliant on sea lanes for commerce and energy imports.

Public Protest And Social Impact Of War

Beyond high-level diplomacy, the summit is anticipated to draw protests from workers, students, and left-wing groups demanding an end to the Middle East conflict and an end to what they describe as US-led Pax Silica. Activists are also calling for ASEAN to maintain its exclusion of coup leader Min Aung Hlaing from leaders' meetings, citing the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar that has killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced over 3.5 million since the 2021 coup. The human cost of these geopolitical struggles is felt directly by ordinary citizens, such as jeepney driver Lito Albino, who noted that higher fuel costs and extended working hours have made it increasingly difficult to support his family, illustrating that the poor and marginalized often bear the heaviest burden of distant conflicts.