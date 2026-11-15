ASEAN Leaders Meet in Manila for China Summit and South China Sea Talks

ASEAN leaders gather in Manila for the 49th summit, focusing on the ASEAN-China Code of Conduct. President Marcos Jr. meets Australian PM Albanese as negotiations near completion.

Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( Asean) are gathering in Manila, Philippines, for the second day of the regional summit on Monday, November 15, 2026. The primary focus of this day is engaging with key dialogue partners, beginning with the Asean - China Summit. This major diplomatic event sets the stage for subsequent bilateral and multilateral discussions with other critical regional stakeholders.

ASEAN China Summit Schedule Partners

The Monday agenda officially begins with the dedicated Asean-China Summit, marking a significant diplomatic milestone for the region. Following this principal engagement, the schedule includes a series of related interactions with other major dialogue partners. These include high-level meetings with South Korea, Japan, and Australia, underscoring the broad scope of ASEAN's external diplomatic relations. The convergence of these global powers in Manila highlights the strategic importance of the region in current geopolitical affairs.

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Philippines China Code of Conduct Status

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro provided critical updates regarding the ongoing negotiations on the draft agreement of the Asean-China Code of Conduct in the South China Sea. She confirmed that the drafting process is more than 80 percent complete, representing substantial progress in establishing rules for maritime conduct. Despite this high level of completion, the Secretary clarified that the document will not be concluded before the Philippines hands over the Asean chairmanship to Singapore. This timeline indicates that the finalization of the code will fall under the new leadership of Singapore later this year.

Philippine Australian Bilateral Discussions

On the sidelines of these multilateral meetings, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Prime Minister Albanese arrived in Manila over the weekend specifically for this regional gathering, demonstrating the strengthened ties between the two nations. These direct conversations allow the leaders to address shared security interests and economic cooperation outside the broader multilateral context. The presence of the Australian head of government signals a deepening partnership between the Philippines and Australia in the Indo-Pacific region.

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ASEAN Summit Retreatment Attendees

The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit retreat sessions have drawn a high-profile roster of regional leaders to the Philippine capital. The gathering includes Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and East Timorese Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong are also present to facilitate regional coordination.

Regional Leadership Geopolitical Landscape

The summit features significant attendance from Brunei, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Laos, with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hangchuon Naron, and Laotian Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith all in attendance. Myanmar Director-General of the ASEAN Affairs Department Han Win Aung is also present, ensuring continued engagement from all member states. The presence of these diverse leaders illustrates the complex geopolitical landscape the bloc must navigate. The retreat aims to foster unity among member states while presenting a coordinated front to external dialogue partners on critical issues affecting Southeast Asia.