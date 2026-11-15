Lawmaker Defends P22.9-B ASEAN Summit Hosting as Investment for Philippines

A lawmaker said hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit is an investment to boost the Philippines international standing, as leaders gathered in Manila to discuss regional and global issues. The P22.9-billion hosting cost has drawn questions, but officials stressed the country obligation to sustain regional cooperation.

A lawmaker said the hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits is an investment to boost the country presence as the global meet officially started on Sunday.

Lawmaker Defends ASEAN Summit Hosting Costs

Lanao del Sur 1st District Representative Zia Adiong made the statement even as the government spending of P22.9 billion for the hosting raised questions from various sectors. He said it is the country duty to sustain cooperation among the Southeast Asia region through the event. Adiong told Super Radyo dzBB that the Philippines currently chairs ASEAN and should not take the responsibility lightly.

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He said it is part of the country obligation to build a strong community of nations, especially with neighbors where bilateral economic trade is very strong. He added that this kind of cooperation needs to be sustained. Adiong said the hosting is part of an investment for the country to boost its international standing in relation to being part of the ASEAN corridor. He stressed that the country cannot afford to compromise its hosting responsibility.

He noted that the guests are heads of states of various countries. He said no compromise can be allowed for a security breach to happen, and that they need to be secured. Gathered in Manila, the leaders of the 11 ASEAN countries are expected to discuss the Middle East crisis, food security, and transnational crimes, among other issues. Leaders from outside the region, including Australia, Canada, Brazil, and the US, are also present.

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Singapore And IMF Leaders Arrive For Summit

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva arrived in the Philippines for ASEAN 2026. Ahead of the summit, the Philippines and Canada concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement, with both countries aiming to sign the pact in 2027.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva discussed strengthening agricultural cooperation to protect local farms and support food security. Marcos earlier said the hosting of the ASEAN summit is an important opportunity to create more jobs, support local businesses, and open new doors for the people. He also described the summit as a time to address current challenges of the region. The event officially started on Sunday in Manila.

Protests Arise Amidst Summit Security Concerns

On the sidelines, five people were arrested and two were hurt in Manila amid ASEAN Summit protests. The summit gathers leaders from the 11 ASEAN countries and external partners to tackle regional and global concerns. The Philippine government has faced questions over the P22.9-billion cost of hosting the meetings. Adiong reiterated that the event is an obligation and an investment, not merely an expense.

He said the country must build a strong community of nations with its neighbors. He added that bilateral economic trade with these neighbors is very strong and must be sustained through such cooperation. The summit is expected to produce discussions on food security, transnational crimes, and the Middle East crisis. The presence of leaders from Australia, Canada, Brazil, and the US underscores the wider interest in the region.

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The Philippines and Canada are aiming to sign their FTA in 2027 after concluding negotiations. Marcos and Lula da Silva discussed agricultural cooperation to protect local farms and support food security. Marcos said the summit is an important opportunity to create more jobs, support local businesses, and open new doors for the people. The hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits is an investment to boost the country presence, according to Adiong.