Asean Framework on Unlocking the Silver Economy: Transforming Ageing into an Economic and Social Opportunity

The Asean Framework on Unlocking the Silver Economy is a policy framework presented by the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) at the Asean High-Level Forum on Unlocking the Silver Economy. The framework aims to transform ageing from a welfare problem into an economic and social opportunity, delivering through six pillars. The NCSC is responsible for the implementation of the framework, working closely with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to ensure the welfare concerns of the elderly are addressed.

The Asean Framework on Unlocking the Silver Economy is a policy framework presented by the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) at the Asean High-Level Forum on Unlocking the Silver Economy .

Anchored on a vision of security, dignity, and purpose, guided by principles of equity, inclusion, and innovation, it delivers through six pillars. The framework aims to transform ageing from a welfare problem into an economic and social opportunity, delivering through six pillars. The NCSC is responsible for the implementation of the framework, working closely with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to ensure the welfare concerns of the elderly are addressed.

The Asean High-Level Forum on Unlocking the Silver Economy is supported by the United Nations Population Fund, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, and the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia. The framework is based on the acronym S.I. L.V. E.R.

, which stands for Social Protection and Income Security, Integrated Health and Care Systems, Lifelong Learning and Productive Engagement, Value Creation and Silver Industries, Enabling Age-Friendly Communities, and Regional Cooperation. The NCSC aims to implement the framework by 2035, ensuring no older person in poverty, ageing in place with dignity, productive engagement across the lifespan, Asean global leadership in longevity, and intergenerational solidarity. The NCSC has three main goals: Foundation Building, System Strengthening, and Innovation and Integration.

The NCSC aims to build a foundation for the framework by 2026-2028, focusing on data systems, age-friendly communities, and caregiver support. The NCSC aims to strengthen the system by 2028-2031, focusing on long-term care systems, care worker certification, health financing, and age-friendly infrastructure. The NCSC aims to integrate innovation and integration by 2031-2035, focusing on age technology ecosystems, cross-border collaboration in silver industries, and regional development planning.

The framework includes a regional ageing dashboard, a biennial reporting mechanism, and a scorecard to monitor the progress of indicators related to pension coverage, access to care services, digital inclusion, employment, gender equity, and disability inclusion





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Asean Framework On Unlocking The Silver Econom National Commission Of Senior Citizens (NCSC) Department Of Social Welfare And Development ( Asean High-Level Forum On Unlocking The Silver United Nations Population Fund United Nations Economic And Social Commission Economic Research Institute For Asean And East Foundation Building System Strengthening Innovation And Integration Silver Economy Silver Industries Ageing Dignity Security Purpose Equity Inclusion Innovation Regional Cooperation Poverty Dignity Productive Engagement Value Creation Lifelong Learning Access To Care Services Digital Inclusion Employment Gender Equity Disability Inclusion Pension Coverage Long-Term Care Systems Care Worker Certification Health Financing Age-Friendly Infrastructure Age Technology Ecosystems Cross-Border Collaboration Silver Industries Regional Development Planning Dashboard Reporting Mechanism Scorecard

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